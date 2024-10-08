Kanye West Once Posted a Strange Video of Bianca Censori in Revealing Outfit Among Clone-Like Figures

In an Instagram Story, Kanye West once shared a peculiar video featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, clad in a revealing ensemble and encircled by clones. The 46-year-old rapper, known for his avant-garde style, unveiled this Yeezy promotion earlier in February 2024.

Image Source: Instagram | @ kanyewest

Censori, who tied the knot with West in 2023, appeared in a striking brown sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, opting to go braless beneath the garment, along with tights that extended to her ankles. Completing the ensemble with towering white fur boots, she strode confidently into the spotlight of a darkened photo studio. She covered her eyes with her palm as she raised it, highlighting her hourglass form even more. The video was left without any additional background or audio.

Some of my favorite Bianca Censori Looks:



Bianca is the wife of Ye formerly Kanye West. They have been married for over a year



Bianca is an architect with a Master’s Degree in architecture. She is also a designer. Her go to style is fresh faced, free and fun



(thread) pic.twitter.com/xsdNDwpRxl — Ye muses and music (@Yemusesandmusic) January 19, 2024

Over the past few months, West has shared numerous photos of his wife wearing his Yeezy creations on social media despite the fact that people have constantly called out the rapper for demeaning his wife. Supporters have already asserted that he may be harming his kids and they feel that the rapper is 'abusing' Censori, as per Glamour.

Additionally, fans are also concerned about how Censori's risque outfits could affect North,10, Saint,8, Chicago,6, and Psalm,4, the four children that Kim Kardashian, 43, and West have together. "I feel terribly for his children and any other child in the family. They will experience the traumatic effects of this psychopath," said someone on a Kardashian-focused Reddit board. "Kanye - if you don’t want your daughter exploited in this manner when she grows up - maybe you shouldn’t exploit your wife in such a manner. Kids grow up to do as you do," another person said, as per The Sun.

Interestingly, when the former couple got back together for dinner earlier this year, Kardashian was slammed for copying Censori's wardrobe, as per Page Six. Pictures of West, Kardashian, and other family members were taken outside a Luxe restaurant in Malibu, California. The family dined at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles and fans found the interaction 'awkward.' Kardashian was wearing a black tube top with a buckle closing. She accessorized the ensemble with a coat and black fuzzy trousers. Admirers pointed out that she looked similar to Censori's aesthetic.

Moreover, a few weeks before the incident, West made headlines as well, when he was seen snatching a phone from a TMZ photographer in response to a question about whether or not his Censori had free will. This followed the endless stream of reports claiming that she had been under West's control. Fans shared their opinions on a Reddit forum. "It’s like she wants to recall his BDSM desires by wearing weird stuff like Bianca but won’t fully commit, because it isn’t her," observed a fan. Another wrote, "Bianca inspired much?" A third said, "Her trying to impress Kanye."

This article was originally published on 02.12.24.