Kanye West Posts Old Video of Daughter North Amid Ongoing Feud With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been anything but silent about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, following their split, which was confirmed in 2021 after six years of marriage. Recently, Kanye appears to have shaded Kardashian by sharing a throwback video of their daughter, North West. The provocative rapper has revived his contentious feud with Kardashian by stating that his two youngest children are unaware of who he is. Now, he has taken to his Instagram Story to post a throwback video of his eldest daughter, potentially interpreted as a subtle jab at his ex-wife, according to Mirror's report.

The video captured a heartwarming moment between father and daughter as they joyfully danced together during Sunday Service in 2019. Kanye sang his hit song Lift Yourself to his daughter, who danced enthusiastically in front of a crowd. North, beaming with joy, took center stage and smiled widely as her father sang to her. The adorable clip was initially shared by a fan with a touching caption. It read, "North West vibing to Lift Yourself by Kanye West during Sunday Service in 2019. Then Kanye started singing to her." Yet, Kanye wasn't the only admirer of the nostalgic video.

Numerous social media users took to the video's comment section to share their thoughts. One user commented, "It's important to have both of your parent in your life. It boosts your confidence to another level." Another user wrote, "Dats a special moment wit his daughter." A third user stated, "Man this makes me feel good." Another user gushed, "We love ye and Northie forever!!" In addition to those fans, many other admirers of the father-daughter duo expressed their love and admiration, showering them with praise. Kanye's recent post follows his social media outburst directed at his ex-wife, Kardashian.

In a surprising move on social media, rapper Kanye has urged Kardashian to remove their children from what he calls a "fake school." The former couple are parents to four children including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to OK! Magazine, Kanye said, "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now, it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system'." He also said, "At this point, everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy."

Kanye's recent public comments about his children's education aren't the first. His previous remarks led Kardashian to increase security measures in 2022 at her kids' school. The reality TV star reportedly spent more on security following Kanye's series of outbursts. This incident follows his earlier implication that he only had contact with 10-year-old North after she tore up couches to reach him. He mentioned this during a 10-minute rant in December of last year. He said his daughter "ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now."