Rapper Kanye West has received massive backlash for showing Bianca Censori in a skimpy, overtly sexual state on his social media account. The Praise God rapper has recently gone overboard with posting almost-naked pictures of his 29-year-old wife. And according to the experts, Ye is consciously doing it to gain the public 'attention.'

Censori has become infamous for her risque display, with or without her husband, Ye. The couple got married in December 2022, two months after Ye's divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian. The former architect is allegedly 18 years younger than West, and their wedding news was confirmed in October 2022. Since then, the duo has been under the spotlight for their bizarre and out-there fashion choices. While Ye mostly dons his signature all-black outfits, his wife, Censori, confuses fans with her racy displays. From wearing a condom-like outfit to church to carrying oversized stuffed toys hiding her nearly naked body, she did it all.

However, her fashion transformation caused a buzz online, and according to some theories, the 46-year-old rapper 'controls' his wife and her lifestyle, including her controversial ensembles. Some social media users even accused him of 'using' Censori for attention and public 'humiliation.;

As such, a PR expert, Jane Owen of Jane Owen Public Relations, spoke to the Mirror and explained, "Kanye is obviously working very hard to get attention from the public and the press by posting these extreme posts. Kayne understands the power of social media, and he's making very calculated moves to generate the maximum attention possible."

Owen continued, "He's also very clearly working overtime to show his "dominance" over his wife by dictating to her what she wears or doesn't wear and publicly flaunting that. I'm not saying she's not complicit or that he's forcing her, but it's a clear sign of the power dynamic between them that he's clearly keen to have everyone in the world know." The expert also highlighted that Ye always wanted to exercise his power over his women, but his ex-wife Kardashian outshined him. "Possibly, he's always been someone who wanted to have that power dynamic in his relationships and couldn't do that with Kim," added Owen. "Now he can; he's taking it to the extreme the way he does with everything, it seems."

Several reports suggested the rapper has imposed strict rules on Censori, including how she speaks and looks, although these claims haven't necessarily been verified. A source claimed the architect has 'no mind of her own' and she 'obeys' her controversial husband after he convinced her that they are 'royalty,' reported the Daily Mail. The insider revealed, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear," adding, "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out."

Some sources also claimed Censori's family disapproved of her marriage to West. "A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking. She's shut everyone out [and] she is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom," said an insider.

