Kanye West Installs 'DH' Initials to Honor His Mother at His Childhood Home in Chicago

A new series of photos have revealed that Kanye West has completed the renovation of his childhood home located on Chicago's South Side. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kanye West honored his late mother, Donda, who passed away in November 2007 due to heart disease following plastic surgery, by incorporating a black steel fence into the renovation. The fence was adorned with the initials "DH," representing "Donda's House."

The house reportedly underwent several ownership changes after Donda sold it in 2003 for $121,000. West himself purchased the house last year for $225,000. The sentimental location has played a significant role in West's professional endeavors, making appearances in various projects. One notable instance of this was in 2011 during an online feature titled Watch the Throne, where he explored the house alongside Jay-Z.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

West, 46, is the father of four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, aged 42. Their children include daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. In a 2018 episode of the former reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West accompanied his then-wife and their eldest child, North, during a visit to the house. Furthermore, the home served as a source of creative inspiration for Yeezy. For a 2021 listening event of his album Donda held at Soldier Field in Chicago, he had a replica of the house constructed, highlighting its significance in his artistic vision.

Kanye West's childhood home has not been torn down and yesterday got a permit for renovation work. https://t.co/kukcxJlPGV pic.twitter.com/uuk8iwdtmx — Chicago Cityscape (@ChiBuildings) April 10, 2020

In a 2021 report published by the New York Post, it was revealed that Kanye West was reconstructing his childhood home in Chicago within the confines of Soldier Field. The article featured images of the house, or a replica thereof, being built inside the stadium. Over that weekend, West cleared his Instagram account and started sharing enigmatic new photos, with the first one depicting the 1,600 square foot home he once shared with his beloved late mother, Donda, after whom his 2021 album, and his 2022 album Donda 2, is named.

According to Daily Mail's sources in the neighborhood, a friend of West's visits the Chicago house on a daily basis to ensure its upkeep. The property had previously been at the center of municipal conflicts when inspectors recommended its demolition in 2017. However, West and his team successfully obtained the necessary permits, allowing them to proceed with the comprehensive renovation that has since been completed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Among the notable improvements made to the home, which officials believe was constructed around 1905, is the installation of a new roof. The residence features a pair of wooden staircases at both the front and rear entrances. Additionally, security cameras have been installed on both sides. In the backyard of this Windy City dwelling, there is an arrangement of tree stumps painted in the vibrant colors of Jamaica - red, yellow, and green. A flag of Haiti is also displayed near the stumps. The renovators took care to remove a shed that previously occupied the backyard and revamped the area. A window in the home proudly showcases an American flag with the accompanying inscription "Long exterior."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

According to the memoir Raising Kanye: Life Lessons From the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar, written by his mother in 2007, West resided in the house for approximately eight years during his childhood. “I didn’t know it, but South Shore, and especially South Shore Drive, where we lived, was considered ‘the sh–,’ a prestigious area in a coveted part of town. We were within walking distance of Lake Michigan and our backyard backed up to Rainbow Park. It’s in the kitchen of that house that Kanye talks about kneeling on the kitchen floor and saying, ‘Mama, I’m gonna love you ‘til you don’t hurt no more," Donda wrote at the time.

