Kanye West 'Cutting Costs' In Yeezy Comeback, Hires $16 an Hour Interns To Work At New LA Factory

The infamous rapper Kanye West has recently been revealed to be cutting costs in attempts to prepare for his merchandise brand Yeezy to make a triumphant return. In attempts of doing so, he reportedly hired interns who get paid $16 per hour to put in hard work at his factory outlet in Los Angeles, as reported by The Sun.

The disgraced rapper appears to not have given up hope for his brand to continue despite several brands terminating their contracts and collaborations with West. The reason was his irrational behavior and anti-semitic comments in the past that caused even Adidas, the ultimate sports shoe brand to cut any sort of ties with him in its professional ethos. Since being cut off by several influencing brands that can truly enhance one's collaborative portfolio, West plans on dealing with the ordeal himself by starting from scratch again.

The rapper was reported to have come into possession of a new factory outlet located at the prestigious Melrose Avenue in the south of LA in order to kick-start the fashion biz. He is believed to be receiving support from an associate, Dov Charney, a former founder of the famous American Apparel, who was hired by West to build his brand empire.

It seems like the rapper is very keen on maintaining a tight budget while focusing on rebuilding his empire. Since West has been cut-off from prime luxe brands such as GAP and Balenciaga, he's being extremely wise when it comes to investments and budget for a re-boot of his merch. In doing so, he's also laid off several employees in lieu of cutting costs and instead hired over a dozen interns to do the work for as less as $16 per hour of hard labor at the new facility. "Although Kanye is determined to bounce back with Yeezy, and work is going on at his new HQ on Melrose, he's already been cutting costs," claimed an insider in confirmation of the matter.

In light of the interns being newly hired to work, the insider further claims that hires have been solely made through Craigslist and marketing the need for more manpower on several social media platforms. This is mainly because of the fact that West's personal website isn't at an appropriate functionality and until it's fully up and running, other means of marketing will be at play.

Although he's urgently looking for hires, sources further report that West isn't at a privilege to hire someone with an over-qualified resume as it may, in turn, result in a painful situation for the rapper and singer. West's new wife Bianca Censori is also fully on-board with her new hubby's initiatives to kickstart his career and is reportedly completely involved in terms of handling a specific budget. However, no official comment has been issued in light of the matter from Censori directly.