Kanye West Hints at Improper NSFW Italy Boat Trip With Wife Bianca Censori in Latest Song’s Lyrics

The eagerly awaited release of Kanye West's latest album, Vultures, has finally happened, much to the satisfaction of his devoted fan base. Even though the album contains several cryptic lyrics that fans are busy deciphering, one particular stanza has generated a lot of buzz online. Kanye teases in these lines - a boat excursion he and his wife, Bianca Censori took in Italy, piquing fans' interests and raising quite a few eyebrows!

In the song F-k Sumn, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the Grammy winner raps, "Shawty wanna f-k on somethin'? / F-k on me / Suck on me, publicly." The song has suggestive lyrics that allude to West and Censori's August 2023 inappropriate and racy trip to Italy, per PageSix.

The 16 tracks on the collaborative album that Ty and the Donda emcee worked on together were released on February 9. The album cover had Ye, dressed entirely in black and donning his trademark Jason Voorhees mask, standing behind Censori, who wed Ye in December 2022, who was completely nude and just had a piece of fabric over her butt.

The 46-year-old All of the Lights rapper was captured with his pants down while on a boat ride around Venice's famous canals in August 2023, during the aforementioned trip, with his 29-year-old wife standing in front of him. It's unclear what was going on, but during the ride, Ye's butt was visible. West and Censori were barred from the Venetian boat business for their behavior after images from the boat ride made headlines.

The father of four and the architect would "no longer be welcome" on any of Venezia Turismo Motoscafi's boats, the company that rented the boat to the couple, informed Daily Mail Australia in September of last year. The business asserted that until the images were made public, its staff members were "completely unaware" that West had been naked on their boat.

“The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company said. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

With a statement stating, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior,” Venezia Turismo Motoscafi further denounced the incident. “Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

According to reports, the two were also under investigation by the local police for potentially violating “standards of public decorum” during the boat ride. The Daily Mail was informed at the time by a police source that the driver of the boat would be questioned. “The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies,” the insider told the outlet, claiming they'd reportedly received “complaints from people who witnessed” the alleged nudity.