Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, dated and got married two months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized in 2022. The Flashing Lights rapper stole the spotlight with the sudden announcement of his marriage with Censori. However, his relationship with her has continued to remain in the limelight, especially since it became a topic of controversy in the public discourse. The married couple has received much backlash for their controversial fashion statements. Censori is usually seen in skin-tight attire, over-size coats, and other casual wear when in public. However, her name has come up once more after her husband reportedly might’ve put up something he didn’t mean to, later deleting it.

The U.S. Sun reported on an NSFW video featuring Censori in her most recent faux fur coat ensemble. West had posted it on his Instagram Stories but was quick to delete it. However, since it was already out there, the video was viewed by a few hawk-eyed fans who caught glimpses of it.

In the video, Censori appeared to be in sultry lingerie and the aforementioned chunky coat with a signature statement hood. She appeared to be sitting atop a stunning grand piano whose brown surface reflected the sunlight. To complete her ensemble, Censori also wore a pair of iconic black high heels that complimented the black-on-black vibe.

Throughout the video, Censori appeared to be making sensual poses and would occasionally lick her lips. Moreover, it appeared that Censori might’ve had a drink [or two] as there seemed to be an empty glass right next to her. Neither West nor Censori have commented on deleting the post on Instagram, nor have they elaborated on what was going on before it was all gone.

Coming back to Censori’s new outfit for the day, West took to Instagram to share a picture of her in the complete look. The hood appeared to be enormous; it engulfed Censori’s entire face and head. All that was visible was a few coincidental slits here and there, followed by her high heels. He captioned the post by writing, “DRY.” Without any further explanation about the outfit, many of their fans took to the comment section to clarify their thoughts and share them. The first one said, noticing, “Good job, she’s dressed now.” The next one chimed in agreement saying in sarcasm, “She has clothes on, someone check on Kanye.” A surprised person added, “Wow no nudity for once.”

Many others deduced that West’s Instagram page was maybe turning into a "Bianca Fanpage” instead of his usual promotions. Nonetheless, as promised to his fans West did deliver. He later shared another Instagram post featuring his highly awaited single Vultures, leaving fans in a happier mood in comparison to before.

