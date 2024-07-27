Kanye West Had Reportedly Banned Bianca Censori From Using Social Media, Here's Why

Earlier this year, Kanye West reportedly banned his wife, Bianca Censori, from using social media, citing a desire to shield her from the barrage of negative comments she receives. However, back then, this move raised concerns among her friends, who feared it might be an attempt to manipulate and isolate her. Censori, who was previously active on social media, has vanished from online platforms since marrying West.

Kanye West reacts to a TMZ reporter asking him if his wife, Bianca Censori, has “free will” after Kanye banned her from social media 🗣️👀 pic.twitter.com/p9kszIYNin — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) January 30, 2024

An insider spilled the beans, "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye. He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

As per Mirror, the source explained, "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated." Another source suggested, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Censori and West have been seen snacking on foods like kebabs and drinking beverages such as watermelon juice while on holiday in Europe. The insider indicated that her diet is heavily regulated by West’s preferences. A renowned celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman, conducted a Tarot reading for Bianca and opined, "Bianca is a young lady with a long future ahead of her which is sure to include a lot of fascinating twists and turns. The Tarot turned up three cards to represent the Australian's future, all relating to her love life. This means that romance and family will be a top priority for Bianca, even as she matures."

As per OK! Magazine, Censori’s friends are not the only ones concerned. Reports suggest that her family staged an intervention after noticing West’s influence. A source shared, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage." They also shared, "It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated. This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again. She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped."