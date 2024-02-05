Kanye West Grabs Pap's Camera Over 'Controlling Wife' Question: 'Are You Crazy?'

In a heated moment, Kanye West seized a paparazzi's phone in response to a question about his wife, Bianca Censori, and her alleged lack of autonomy. The incident, vividly captured by TMZ, unfolded as West made his way to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. The paparazzo queried about Censori's agency, prompting West to abruptly intervene, snatching the phone mid-question.

The captured interaction revealed West seemingly reaching his boiling point. He raised his voice at the reporter, deeming their question foolish. "Don't come at me with that dumbass s–t," he scolded, asserting his right to be respected, according to Page Six. Amidst the chaos, West again expressed his support for Wilson while criticizing the line of questioning towards his wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin

The rapper's passionate response went beyond the confrontation. He probed the reporter, challenging her loyalty and questioning her motives. West's intensity heightened as he demanded accountability, refusing to back down until he received an explanation. Despite attempts to calm the situation, West remained firm in his position, unwaveringly defending Censori's reputation.

Notably, this altercation once again fueled speculation surrounding West and Censori's relationship dynamics. Reports suggested West's alleged restrictive measures, including a purported ban on Censori's social media usage, are aimed at shielding her from online abuse. However, some netizens implied it could be a marketing tactic for his latest album's release.

West’s outburst came on the same day an insider said that he keeps Censori from using social media. "Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it — until she married Kanye. He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated," the source stated. Critics also argued that such measures only serve to isolate Censori further, limiting her expression and exacerbating her dependency on the West.

Sources who are familiar with the couple's inner workings also painted a concerning narrative of apparent control and manipulation. Censori's alleged transformation from a vibrant personality to a subdued figure raises alarm bells about the extent of West's influence. Her friends also expressed worry over Censori's dwindling autonomy, attributing her withdrawal from social media to West's domineering tactics.

Back in November of 2023, one of them opened up to the Daily Mail: "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f*** up... She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective." Now, with this recent incident involving the paparazzi, there is no denying that the escalated situation has put West's actions under scrutiny once again, with parallels drawn between his public persona and his private conduct.