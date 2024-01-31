Kanye West Deletes Bianca Censori's Racy Images from Social Media

Is it a PR stunt or a consequence of a backlash? Kanye West raised eyebrows once again after wiping off his social media. The Praise God rapper is back on the tabloids for deleting nearly-naked pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, from his Instagram account. So far, he has 18.7 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Since the musician secretly married the Australian, the couple has been in the news for their bizarre fashion choices. From her condom-like outfit for the church outing to covering her front with an oversized pillow, the architect has donned it all. For this reason, the duo received massive hate from the fans.

However, the Yeezy founder seemed unfazed and went all out, posting extreme photos of his wife. But suddenly, he took a complete 180, and his social media handle is a blank canvas, reported the Mirror. Although the reason for doing this is still unclear, experts see this behavior as another "PR stunt."

Lynn Carratt of Press Box PR explained, "Kanye West is no stranger to the trend of social media blackouts." The expert recalled the same incident, which happened nearly three years back. "In fact, before this latest deletion, he wiped his Instagram clean in 2021 hot on the heels of his Grammy nominations."

The showbiz expert assumed, "It's likely that Kayne has just archived his posts instead of deleting them altogether. This would allow him to store his old content and data. It's also interesting to note that he hasn't untagged himself from any images."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bianca.censori_official)

Carratt expounded that several other artists use this trick to keep their fans engaged, "Many musicians and artists use the social media blackout trend as a way to tease their upcoming projects, and Kanye is no exception." This could be true since Kanye is set to release his new album, Vultures.

"He's currently preparing to release a new album called Vultures with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign on February 9, and it is said that it will drop in three parts, with the other two coming in March and April," said the PR expert. "[Kanye] He's been using this tactic for PR since 2013, when he deleted all of his Twitter posts and only shared the release date for his new album, June Eighteenth."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign)

Several sources claimed the rapper has "dominance" over his wife. West has been accused of putting Censori through a strict diet, telling her what to wear and how to speak. A source told the Daily Mail, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak, and wear what he wants her to wear."

"She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out," claimed the insider. "She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal." West hasn't addressed these allegations yet, but it seems the couple's strange display is a mystery yet to be unlocked.