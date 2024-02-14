Kanye West has once again made headlines for not the best reason. The recent focus of public curiosity surrounds a distinct bubble seen on his upper lip, prompting discussions and conjecture among his devoted fanbase and the wider audience. The Grammy-winning artist recently debuted his eye-catching titanium dental implants, reportedly costing a staggering $850,000, during a public outing with Bianca Censori and Chris Rock.

In a video shared on Instagram, West addressed his followers with the camera close to his face, inadvertently drawing attention not only to his flashy new teeth but also to the mysterious protrusion on his lip. One Twitter user, as reported by Page Six, pondered, "but what is that bubble on Kanye’s lip?" Another user humorously remarked, "Bro why Kanye lip protruding like that 😭." The speculation continued with another user questioning, "What’s that lil thing dangling from Kanye lips fr??" And a fourth fan chimed in, jesting, "He needs to fix the little testicle hanging from his lip before he speaks. YE you got something hanging on yo lip."

Despite the barrage of inquiries and jests, West has yet to offer any explanation or response to the newfound attention on his lip adornment. Amidst the attention surrounding his recent dental implant and the curious bubble on his upper lip, West has found himself addressing criticism regarding his social media activity. Responding to those who called him out for sharing NSFW content featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, West made it clear that he deliberately posted these images. Expressing his frustration the rapper said, "Y'all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose." He asserted, "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking 'bout, 'Why you posting your wife?'"

Further defending his relationship with Censori, West emphasized her role in his happiness and issued a warning to detractors, urging them not to spread negativity. "Censori makes me happy, so he warned everyone not to say something negative ever again," he affirmed. In recent social media activity, Ozzy Osbourne raised concerns regarding Kanye West's alleged unauthorized use of a Black Sabbath song recording. According to reports from the New York Post, Sharon Osbourne has stepped forward to support her husband's stance, suggesting potential legal action against West. A representative for Sharon indicated that while direct communication between Ozzy and West hasn't occurred, their teams have been in contact regarding the matter.

Sharon, who has a Jewish background, reportedly commented on the situation, emphasizing that West's team had sought permission to use Iron Man from Ozzy three weeks prior, but the request was unequivocally denied. Ozzy further added, "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"