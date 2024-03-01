Kanye West Bitterly Asks Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Children From 'Fake School For Celebrities'

Kanye West, the popular rapper and ex-husband of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has once again sparked controversy with his recent social media post aimed directly at Kardashian. In a scorching Instagram message, West urged Kardashian to withdraw their children from Sierra Canyon School, a prestigious institution famous for its celebrity attendees. The post, which has since accumulated widespread attention, sheds light on West’s perceived agitation regarding his relationship with his children and their education. In the now-deleted post, West blamed Sierra Canyon School for being a "fake school for celebrities" He wrote, "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system'." He captioned the post, "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."

West’s post didn’t stop there; he went on to claim that only his two eldest children truly know him, highlighting a strained relationship with his younger offspring. He further added, "When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is." The public outburst is just the latest in a series of controversial statements made by West regarding his family and personal life. Previously, during a live performance in Las Vegas, he touched upon issues surrounding his custody agreement with Kardashian and the limited access he feels he has to his children. Although he later apologized and exclaimed, “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger. But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stress, and of best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.” as reported by HuffPost.

As per Mirror, the rapper’s remarks, both on social media and in public appearances, have ignited intense speculation and debate among fans. One fan wrote, “Why would you tell people where the kids go? Smh.” A second fan wrote, “You mean to tell me you don’t have her private number to discuss this ‘serious matter’ involving your kids? Or do you prefer to let the whole world know?”

The dynamic between West and Kardashian has been under scrutiny since their high-profile divorce in 2022. Despite their separation, the former couple shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The complexities of co-parenting in the spotlight have been magnified by their respective public personas, leading to frequent speculation and analysis by the media and the public. The incident underscores the challenges of navigating co-parenting relationships in the public eye, particularly when emotions run high.