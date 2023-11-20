Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’ After Her Friends’ Intervention

Bianca Censori's relationship with Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has taken a toll in recent weeks, with reports of her friends staging an intervention to express their concerns about West's influence on Censori making the rounds. The couple, who married in December 2022, has been under constant scrutiny since their high-profile union began, and rumors of a possible split have only grown louder.

Censori's friends, according to sources close to the situation, staged an intervention during her visit to her native Australia. Her loved ones' concerns centered on West's allegedly controlling behavior, prompting a plea for Censori to 'wake the f**k up.' According to the Daily Mail, this intervention appeared to be successful, and her friends have likely been able to 'reach' the 28-year-old architect, who has been the center of attention due to her marriage to the controversial rapper.

💀 Bianca just fled Kanye’s controlling ass but yeah he’s a “hero” https://t.co/Lq8cMNV51r — Certified Crybaby ✨💧 (@Gaba_Ghouls) November 16, 2023

Censori appeared to have been isolating herself from those closest to her, with friends expressing concerns about her marriage and noting that she had 'shut out those close to her.' However, the intervention appears to have played a critical role in raising Censori's awareness of West's seemingly 'controlling' methods. She is reportedly beginning to see her situation objectively and is becoming more aware of the complexities of her relationship. According to the Mirror, the infamous couple is now reported to be 'taking a break.' According to a source, Censori's family has 'never been a fan of Ye' and has questioned whether marrying him was the right decision for her.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s return to Melbourne alone sparks intervention drama = wow! embarrassing to know she is a Australian -- and that is a loooong shot — DBLE david (@DavidDble) November 14, 2023

Censori's friends' apprehensions reflect a growing concern about West's potential influence over her. The rapper's recent trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia with his 10-year-old daughter, North West, coincided with Censori's solo visit to Australia, raising concerns about their relationship at the time.

According to reports, some of Censori's friends are claiming that she is 'stuck' because of the 'blockades Kanye has put up.' The situation was also described by some as 'scary,' with Censori allegedly no longer displaying the outspoken and lively demeanor she once possessed.

According to the allegations, West imposed a set of rules on Censori, including instructing her to 'never speak,' dictating her wardrobe, controlling her diet, and even mandating her workout routine. According to Page Six, West may have convinced Censori that they are 'royal,' leading her to give up her sense of autonomy.

You would think these "friends" of Bianca Censori would've staged an intervention with Kanye when she was walking around on mute like Bey's renaissance tour. 💀 — IDressAndRest (@IDressAndRest) November 18, 2023

West's fans, on the other hand, are divided about the truthfulness of the reported split. Some have expressed skepticism on platforms such as Reddit, with one fan wondering if the news is 'fake.' Another person speculated that Censori had simply returned to her hometown, dismissing rumors of a breakup.

GSN-Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has reportedly returned to her family in Australia after loved ones expressed concerns about her relationship with the rapper. According to insiders, Bianca finally came to her senses regarding Kanye’s “controlling ways.” pic.twitter.com/h8EQTfCiAD — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) November 17, 2023

In the midst of the speculation, recent photos of Censori enjoying a night out with friends in Australia show her dressed stylishly, seemingly unfazed by the swirling rumors about her marriage. The ongoing saga involving Censori and West continues to captivate public attention, leaving many to speculate on the future of this high-profile couple.

