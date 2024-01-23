Kanye West was an extremely esteemed celebrity until his reputation suffered a dip due to his anti-Semitic comments. Although he seems to have sincerely apologized for his many controversial statements, the brands whose endorsements he lost were unwilling to reconsider. Hence, many think he’s determined to rebuild his empire. After his marriage with Kim Kardashian fell through, the Flashing Lights rapper found love with Australian architect Bianca Censori. The couple seems to be head over heels for each other and often flaunts their relationship on Instagram. But has their happy marriage ended? Could it be that West and Censori’s strong affinity for each other has fizzled out?

Mirror reported a recent interaction between the couple, who have been keeping some distance from each other. Censori was reportedly in Australia for quite some time before she was spotted by paparazzi last week. Taking note of their past few interactions and the frequency of being spotted together in public, an expert speaking to the publication commented on their relationship status.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman took note of their most recent public appearance with legendary Hollywood actor Chris Rock. The expert broke down their interaction in great detail. Honigman explained, “Chris Rock stands in front of Bianca and Ye, making eye contact with one, then eye contact with another, while the musician and his wife don’t look at each other at all.”

That first observation might sound slightly concerning, but it wasn’t all that Honigman observed. The expert pointed out that West and Censori 'failed to acknowledge each other' the entire time! But, whenever Rock would address them, they’d seem 'engaged and happy.'

Honigman illustrated Censori’s interaction, too, by breaking down her reaction when it involved meeting Rock. The expert deduced Censori showed signs of 'excitement' when interacting with Rock but 'didn’t turn' to her hubby at all. Furthermore, West’s energy towards Rock matched his wife’s vibe. But, as the expert said, “Ye’s eyes never meet his Mrs.”

The expert also went on to note Rock’s body language, but her final examination of West and Censori is what begged the question: “Are they over?” While pointing out the Grown Ups actor’s friendly gestures, the expert pointed out a very crucial piece of information that suggests the possibility. Honigam said, “Rock’s movements are exaggerated. He’s seen crossing his arms and tightly pulling his neck back as he’s talking to Ye in gestures that appear to enhance his chit-chat.”

Honigam concludes with a final note: “Broad, wide smile, teeth gleaming, show that Chris is fine about the awkward dynamics of the estranged couple in front of him.” That final observation does leave room to ponder over the couple’s fate at the moment. Neither West nor Censori has commented on their marriage and it’s security. Both are keeping mum about their relationship.

