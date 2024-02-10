Kanye West and Bianca Censori Under Fire for 'Ridiculous' Naked Outfit, Spark Calls for Arrest

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have a knack for stirring up controversy with their fashion choices, but Censori's recent outing in a revealing raincoat has sparked concern among fans, as per TMZ. Critics have lambasted the couple, particularly Censori, for her choice of attire, labeling it as "gross" and "ridiculous."

#tableentertainment “Ababyeyi ba Bianca Censori bahangayikishijwe nibyo arimo gukorana na kanye West.”



Kuwa mbere nibwo I los angles hafotowe amafoto ya Kanye west arikumwe n’umugore we Bianca , mu bigaragara Bianca yari yiyoroshe ishashi gusa ndetse n’itwenda twimbere. pic.twitter.com/6vKCCjFQJ3 — Thetable_online (@Thetable_onlin) February 9, 2024

The 29-year-old was seen holding hands with her rapper husband in Los Angeles, who appeared menacing in an overcoat and a rubber mask that totally covered his face. She was only wearing a transparent raincoat in the form of a poncho. When onlookers saw that Censori had nothing on underneath the raincoat and was merely covering her modesty with her phone in front of her, they were taken aback.

Her most recent clothing choice caused great concern for her fans, many of them believed that West, the hitmaker of Flashing Lights, was the one who chose it because he was perceived as being "controlling." Some Reddit users even criticized Censori's raincoat as "ridiculous" and demanded that the pair be imprisoned for indecent exposure in a thread, as per The Mirror.

While one person said, “This feels like a commentary on how stupid fashion and celebrity culture.” Another said, "This ain't fashion. It is civility in public! It’s public indecency!!!!” On the other hand, someone observed that Censori and West appeared to follow different guidelines when it came to self-exposure. "When regulars do it, it's public indecency/flashing.

When it's celebrities/celebrity associates, it's a new fashion statement. Give me a break, those people are nasty. They both look so stupid. I don’t even understand their reasons. What are they trying to prove? Another said, "One thing is they both look ridiculous, and it also looks uncomfortable as f**k." "Why is she always naked and he’s fully covered? it’s so gross to me." One worried user commented, "The message is very clear," while another just made the simple joke, "I can't imagine being naked inside a grocery bag."

After West admitted to modifying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's famous Thierry Mugler beaded dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala because he thought it was "too sexy" for her to wear in public, others drew attention to his double standard. “And he thought Kim’s met gala dress was too revealing yet proudly struts Bianca everywhere actually naked? Make it make sense,” someone said.

In the discussion, other Reddit users expressed their sorrow for Censori, saying that she had turned into "an accessory," as one fan put it. Another person said, Masters degree in architecture and this is where she ended up,” “I feel bad for her. I don't care if she does this on her own without being forced (which I highly doubt). The fact that she finds her worth in being naked says a lot about her. Some tough stuff in her past, I'm sure.”