Kanye West and Bianca Censori End Up Having a 'Huge Fight' After Her Return From Australia

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, returned from her solo trip to Australia, and the couple got into a "huge fight," which scared their friends. Reportedly, the reason for their conflict was that the 28-year-old wore clothes to a party, which the rapper didn't approve of. It's also no surprise because her fashion sense changed dramatically after she tied the knot with Ye.

Her friends sparked concerns over Ye's control over Censori and how she appears in public. For months, the architect was spotted sporting a slew of bizarre, nearly naked outfits, which she paired with oversized stuffed toys. Her recent ensembles included a string outfit that hardly covered her, body-hugging nude dresses flaunting her nipples, and more questionable dresses.

It was reported that upon returning from Melbourne, she dressed like herself, which annoyed West, and he threw a massive temper tantrum. A source revealed, "Bianca loved being the center of attention when she returned home, and her friends thought that they got through to her," reported the Daily Mail. "But this attention has changed her. For a few weeks, though, she seemed to be back to herself."

However, West couldn't stand her individuality and lost it, prompting Censori to return in her unfathomable dresses. "When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she's ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him," continued the source. "She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty, and having a good time."

This irked the 46-year-old rapper, "This apparently caused a huge fight with them because he does not like his women to be themselves." The insider added, "He wants them to be sexy—but sexy with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out, she is naked with a stuffed animal."

"It is like a child holding onto their stuffed animal or their blanket. They do it because they feel secure with it," said the source. "It helps to relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is naked in public carrying a stuffed animal…" Expectedly, this raised concerns among her friends, who are scared of losing the "real" Censori in her marriage to Ye.

"This scares those who know her," revealed the source. "Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband's hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye's play." The people close to her are worried for her public image and her mental stability amid all this, as soon after, she sported a metal mesh string dress with weird headgear and a stuffed toy in Miami alongside her controversial husband.

Meanwhile, a behavioral psychology expert, Jo Hemmings, weighed in on the reason for Censori's absurd public outings. She told The Sun, "I don't think Bianca is carrying around cushions and stuffed animals as a comfort blanket. What I think is going on is that she is clearly refusing to dress differently at his command, so she is making it screamingly obvious that she is doing her version of what he asked."

Also, Censori's family has never been fond of the rapper: "Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."

