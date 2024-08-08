Kanye West Allegedly Cheated on Kim Kardashian With an ‘A-List Singer’ After Birth of Son Saint West

Kanye West has always been a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry, but he was once accused of cheating on his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, with an ‘A-list singer’ in the months following the birth of their second child, Saint West. An insider revealed, “Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer. At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and his newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

As per Mirror, the affair, allegedly with a global star who is a household name in their own right, has been described as a prominent source of stress for Kardashian. A source spilled the beans, “Kim wasn’t feeling herself – the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets – and Kanye was out late a lot. [Kim] was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked – it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable… She blamed herself and vowed to “bounce back” hotter than ever.”

Kim Kardashian reveals North West prefers staying at dad Kanye West’s apartment because there’s no nanny, chef, or security: ‘Dad is the best’pic.twitter.com/TTvXItomtR — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 2, 2023

These allegations gained more traction with the release of West’s album, Donda. The track Hurricane, a collaboration with The Weeknd, contains lyrics that seem to suggest West’s infidelity. The lyrics went like this, "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin” However, sources insist that the person West allegedly cheated with was not Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he was briefly linked after his split from Kardashian.

Despite the turmoil, Kardashian has remained relatively tight-lipped about the specifics of their split. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she stated, “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There’s nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself. I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family,” as reported by The Sun.

As per West, his erratic behavior during this period reportedly left his inner circle deeply concerned. Insiders claimed, "It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born. On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back. He even said he'd been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, and his language was unreal. Those who know him well know they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned."