Kanye Thinks Wife Bianca Will Be 'Perfect First Lady' As He Allegedly Plans 'Presidential Campaign' for 2024

Kanye West is enjoying all the media attention as he continues to get spotted with his wife Bianca Censori on exotic vacations in Japan and Italy. But the Yeezy founder is also reportedly planning to run in the 2024 US presidential elections despite failing earlier in his political ambitions. As per The US Sun, an insider revealed the Flashing Lights rapper's plans: "Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living, and economic growth to all generations. He's 100 percent still running for president again... He feels Bianca would be the perfect First Lady; unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him."

In 2020, Ye succeeded in creating his own political party, 'The Birthday Party,' and registered as a presidential candidate with the Federal Election Commission. At the time, Kanye revealed why he chose the unique party name: "When we win, it's everybody's birthday." He had also mentioned that he was running for president as a 'service to God,' reported The U.S. Sun. The All of the Lights rapper spent a whopping $12.4 million of his own money on his presidential campaign but failed to attract voters. Although, he was able to amass approximately 60,000 votes in 2020, as compared to President Joe Biden's 81,282,916 votes in the last general election and Donald Trump's 74,223,369 votes.

The close source has further revealed, "He's brought in Dov (Dov Charney, the founder of American Apparel) to help run Yeezy, and has given Bianca a lot of responsibility so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign. Despite not being very successful last time, he's taken a break from being so public and he's in a much better place after his divorce from Kim was finalized. He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology, and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind." The source further continued, "Unlike his last campaign, this one is structured and will be well-executed in the upcoming months. Ye has sold more shoes than the popular vote in American elections. He believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election."

Kanye has 'put faith' in his wife, Censori, and recently gave her the special power of attorney to handle his finances. The insider also shared that Ye has become more focused after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He told The U.S. Sun, "His divorce from Kim shows that he is human and vulnerable but his success beyond anti-Semitic uproar is the perfect story of overcoming adversity. The source added that Kanye now feels Censori is far more mature to handle his financial affairs than his ex.

The Runaway rapper is all set to revamp his clothing and shoe line, but his main priority still appears to be his presidential campaign soon. Kanye is still close to controversial British right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who was previously announced as the new Director of Political Operations for Ye's political campaign. "I know they have been going through logos for the campaign and mapping things out," a source said as Ye continues to keep his political plans under wraps.

