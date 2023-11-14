Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is Glad That Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Found Each Other

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has publicly expressed his support for star tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift's budding relationship. Reid, 65, expressed genuine happiness for the couple in an interview with Kansas City-based reporter Tod Palmer.

"I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes. That’s a good thing," Reid said. This unexpected pairing has not only captured the attention of fans but has also sparked excitement within the Chiefs' fan base.

Reid's approval comes amid a media frenzy surrounding the couple, with speculation swirling about whether the NFL coach has been inundated with autograph and ticket requests from the Grammy-winning singer. However, in a surprising turn of events, Reid disclosed, "Nobody’s really mentioned much on that."

It doesn't seem like Andy Reid is worried about Travis and Taylor's relationship being a distraction. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5C4PCQCMwW — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 13, 2023

Reid has previously stated his support for the relationship. Reid jokingly credited Swift for Kelce's better on-field performance after the Chiefs' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in October, saying, "Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants," per Page Six. The former Philadelphia Eagles coach also reminisced about knowing Swift's father, Scott Swift, from his time in Philadelphia.

"I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan. So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad," Reid revealed in October on Outkick's The Five Spot podcast. The seasoned coach even joked that he played a role in connecting Kelce with the pop icon. "I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I'm just saying!" Reid laughed along with the show's host, as reported by People. He said, "She's a good girl, she's into it, we're glad she's here."

Swift's introduction into the Chiefs' world was her attendance at a game on September 24, which fueled initial speculation about her relationship with Kelce. Since then, the singer has been a regular at Chiefs games, frequently joined by A-list celebrities such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner. Swifties, as her adoring fans are known, have been tuning in to catch glimpses of their idol cheering on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Kelce was spotted dancing alongside Swift's father during Swift's Eras Tour stop in Argentina. The singer even took the opportunity to change the lyrics of her song Karma to make a playful reference to Kelce, which delighted fans. Swift leaped into Kelce's arms after the show, sealing the romantic moment with a passionate kiss, according to a fan video.

Despite some hiccups along the way, most notably when Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet during a tour stop in Kansas City, their relationship has blossomed into a full-fledged romance. As reported by US Weekly, Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast about their early interactions, "Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

