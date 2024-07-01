Kamala Harris Steps Up Amid The Dilemma of Democrats After Biden's Debate Against Trump

Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the USA is on standby after President Joe Biden's shaky debate on Thursday, June 27. While several names are doing the rounds to be a suitable replacement for Biden, Harris has thrown herself to save Biden's back. Harris is getting the upper hand under speculations about her performance if placed against former President Donald Trump.

If Harris is named as the presidential candidate then the incumbent Vice President would be the first woman and woman of color to hold the responsible position of the POTUS. However, Harris is bound by the responsibility of defending Biden as his running mate. Names like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer trended online while many other Democratic party supporters expressed their frustration over no mention of Harris. As reported by Politico, Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo said, "There’s nothing that she could do externally that would be wise. Her best strategy is to internally just be an amazing VP." Despite the faint debate that showed Biden speaking in a raspy voice and occasionally fumbling got immense criticism from the Democrat supporters. However, Biden maintained that he is able and experienced enough to run the country for a second term.

According to USA Today, Michael Tyler, the president's campaign communications director, has stated that no such talk is going on within the campaign. "There are no conversations about that whatsoever. The Democratic voters elected, nominated Joe Biden. Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee," Tyler said. On the other hand, Biden's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama expressed his disappointment as he wrote on his social media handle, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November," as several responded with sharp criticism.

The Vice-President had estimated the damage and scheduled interviews post the debate with CNN and MSNBC deemed to be a part of her damage-control layout after the catastrophic first presidential debate. An aide close to Harris stated, "She wanted to have an acknowledgment of what everybody was seeing." The day after the debate, Harris took the opportunity of a campaign rally to say, "The president said himself that it was not his best performance." She added, "I see Joe Biden when the cameras are on and the cameras are off, in the Oval Office negotiating bipartisan deals. I see him in the Situation Room keeping our country safe, [and] on the world stage meeting with world leaders who often ask for his advice," as reported by The Globe and Mail. The constant questions about the President's ability and agility to perform in the next tenure if re-elected have infested the Democratic party. Harris is making sure the fingers don't point to her running mate as she covertly works towards earning the trust of Democrat supporters.