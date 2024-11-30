Kamala Harris Pulled Off an Epic TV Moment That Trump and Biden Never Even Attempted

Earlier this year, Kamala Harris stood out as a unique presidential candidate in the history of the United States. Other than projecting a fresh perspective on the American presidency, she's surprisingly candid. An example of this could be seen on the recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the VP and the Democratic presidential nominee casually chugged a can of alcohol on TV. However, on November 5, Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris attends a campaign event on October 20, 2024 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Megan Varner)

The host, Colbert, informed the audience that the production was mindful to not offer Harris a beer can without prior permission, saying, "because we can't just be giving a drink to the vice president of the United States," as per HuffPost. And, Harris seems to have agreed as the two bonded over tastes in music and the election while drinking from cans of Miller High Life.

The discussion pivoted to her Republican rival Donald Trump and whether she thinks he won the 2020 elections, as he claims. She told Colbert, "You know, I'm going to tell you what some of the people in my rallies — quite a few people show up, by the way — you know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser."

BREAKING: In an incredible moment, Kamala Harris just cracked open a beer with Stephen Colbert. Kamala Harris is showing off her personable and loving personality. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/DHq2s5Evay — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 9, 2024

Harris clarifies that this statement was said by one of her supporters at her rally, saying, "I thought it was funny," while also noting that the beer effect had started to kick in, "This is what happens when I drink beer," and let out her famous laugh.

She was bilking her rich San Francisco donors out of their cash as North Carolinians were clinging to their rooftops in desperation.



Now, she’s boozing with washed up late night hosts as the biggest hurricane in years comes ashore.



She doesn’t care about you. pic.twitter.com/zepn0c32c7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris' cool and casual self didn't go unnoticed by Trump and his team who immediately called her out for drinking on TV. A Trump-dedicated account on X, formerly Twitter, @TrumpWarRoom, condemned her act, "She was bilking her rich San Francisco donors out of their cash as North Carolinians were clinging to their rooftops in desperation. Now, she's boozing with washed-up late-night hosts as the biggest hurricane in years comes ashore. She doesn't care about you."

The post opened the floodgates of criticism for Harris on the social media platform. A MAGA fan, @endlibtyranny, slammed Harris, "Just another day in La-La Land where hurricanes and priorities don't mix! Remember folks, the state will never prioritize communities. Stay strong, NC!" @ThomasPaineBand echoed the hate, "Kamala is a total disaster for America. Trump cannot be beaten in a fair election!"

One of the worst hurricanes in American history makes landfall tomorrow.



The Vice President is toasting with a washed up late night host in New York…



She doesn’t care about you! pic.twitter.com/StkPayS9r0 — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) October 9, 2024

@FunniesGalore claimed her campaign is failing anyway, "Well, her campaign is imploding, so she might as well enjoy the perks while she can before it all falls apart." Another account, @IheartTesla, urged Americans that this is just another reason to not vote for Harris in November, "We must unite to keep Harris out of the White House; otherwise, this beautiful country will get even more destroyed from within."

It's worth noting that two of her recent predecessors- Trump and Joe Biden do not drink alcohol. The New York Times reported that both- the former president and current POTUS have a family history of alcoholism- as Trump lost his brother to drinking while Biden's uncle was a heavy drinker.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.