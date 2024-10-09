Kamala Harris' Husband Hired 'Trophy Secretary' and Tormented Women Who Didn't Flirt Back: Report

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, was 'inappropriate' and 'misogynistic' during his time at law firm Venable, former colleagues told the Daily Mail. Attorneys from the firm claimed Emhoff shouted expletives, hosted men-only cocktail hours, and favored young, attractive associates by taking them in a limousine to a ball. A 2019 lawsuit also alleged sex discrimination by other partners in the LA office, which Emhoff ran from 2006 to 2017.

The suit claimed that while engaged to Harris, Emhoff hired an 'unqualified' part-time model as a legal secretary 'because she was young, attractive, and friendly with powerful men in the office.' As Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, campaigns for his wife, an anonymous staffer disclosed that the Second Gentleman once boasted about shouting at a female partner— to 'get the f–k out of [his] office'—to several male colleagues, allegedly remarking that he had 'put her in her place.'

NEW: Doug Emhoff's former colleagues have come forward, say he refused to promote women who didn't flirt with him & would brag about yelling at women.



Emhoff impregnated his nanny, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, and now this.



According to the Daily Mail, Emhoff was a… pic.twitter.com/DV9OnqhGMh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2024

Seemingly confirming the allegations, a former female employee added that Emhoff was well known for being 'very flirty' and reportedly retaliated against women who did not reciprocate his advances. If they didn't "flirt back or didn't respond positively, then [they] were on his s**t list." Another staffer revealed that Emhoff hosted exclusive men-only cocktail hours in the office. She stated, “He had, for many years, cocktail parties where only men were invited. In the office, on Friday evening. When my colleague brought that to the attention of Venable [around 2010], that stopped.”

🚨According to the Daily Mail, former co-workers of Doug Emhoff accuse him of yelling expletives, misogyny, favoritism, sex discrimination, retaliation against women who would not flirt with him and hiring an unqualified trophy secretary.



- Attorneys who worked with Doug… pic.twitter.com/WUYMl2rRYl — The Swine Parrot (@TheSwineParrot) October 9, 2024

The same source accused Emhoff of exploiting his position by forcing colleagues to share their client fees with him in exchange for getting staffed on their cases. “If you bring in a client, you get compensated…He was in charge of the litigation department, so he staffed your cases. So, if you wanted to staff your case, you had to give him part of your origination [bonus], or you didn’t get staffed. It happens in law firms all the time.”

Since his wife was nominated as the Democratic candidate for 2024, Emhoff, 59, has faced several allegations of inappropriate behavior. In August, he admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin, with the family nanny, Najen Naylor, who taught at a private school attended by the couple’s two children, as reported by the New York Post. Naylor became pregnant as a result of the affair but did not keep the baby, according to a close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy.

Most recently, Emhoff was accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend for flirting with a valet worker at a ritzy 2012 gala, which he later denied through a spokesperson. Despite these allegations, Emhoff continues to maintain his public image as a 'wife guy.' In a recent interview, MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki controversially praised him for 'reshaping the perception of masculinity.'