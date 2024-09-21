Kamala Harris Gets a Reality Check After ‘Word Salad’ on Uniting America in Oprah Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself at the center of an online storm following her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she discussed America coming together. The interview, part of a star-studded virtual event, featured prominent celebrities like Chris Rock, Meryl Streep, and Bryan Cranston, and addressed key issues like gun rights, cost of living, and the need for national unity. However, it was Harris’ closing remarks that ignited widespread criticism. As the conversation neared its end, Harris launched into a lengthy monologue about the need for Americans to unite, emphasizing love for the country and the significance of coming together despite political differences.

As per OK! Magazine, the incumbent VP expressed, "We love our country. I love our country. I know we all do. That's why everybody's here right now. We love our country. We take pride in the privilege of being American, and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us. Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people." The message, meant to inspire unity, seemed to backfire, with many labeling it as yet another ‘word salad’ moment from the Vice President.

Kamala Harris just delivered one of the most incoherent word salads we've ever seen in politics. Even Oprah seemed uncomfortable! Her team better rethink these public appearances fast. #KamalaHarris #WordSalad #PoliticalBlunders pic.twitter.com/q7uKp24vfF — Peter Adrian Rigs (@PeterRigs42599) September 20, 2024

Critics on social media quickly took aim at Harris, with one user commenting, "Kamala Harris speaking is the verbal equivalent to a jigsaw puzzle with no edges. Can someone translate this word salad?" Another person echoed the sentiment, stating, "She wasted everyone's time by just repeating herself over and over again while saying a whole lot of nothing." One particularly biting comment read, "She's saying that the next president should be someone who governs in a way that ensures that all Americans can realize their dreams/goals."

As per Newsweek, the backlash was not limited to just netizens. Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt shared a clip from the interview and wrote, "Kamala's Excellent Adventure continues. An epic word salad. The media truly should be ashamed of itself at this point. She's running for President of the United States of America and all we get are scripted comments or Non-sequiturs with Oprah." Similarly, an internet personality, Paul A. Szypula, wrote, "This might be the worst world salad ever in the political career of Kamala Harris. The whole time you could feel Oprah wanted her to stop. The audience looks like they're realizing how gone Kamala is. Her campaign won't let her do one of these again."

Despite the negative reaction, not everyone was critical. A few supporters praised Harris’ overall performance. David Rothkopf, a former senior official in the Clinton administration praised her performance and remarked, "It has heart. It is deeply moving. It is human. It is not about politics it is about people. And the Vice President is the reason it is possible. We talk about her joy and her intellect and her strength. Talk about her heart."