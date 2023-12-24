Kailyn Lowry Shares Unseen Photos of Son Rio, 1, in NICU, Calls The Experience 'Traumatizing'

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry shared never-before-seen photographs of her son Rio, now one year old, on Instagram and detailed the distressful details of his birth on her podcast. The reality TV star spoke candidly about her difficult pregnancy, the unexpected twists during labor, and the ensuing eight weeks spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Lowry posted a series of never-before-seen photographs on the first anniversary of her son Rio's birth in an emotional Instagram post, providing a raw and intimate glimpse at the difficult circumstances preceding Rio's delivery, per The Sun. The photos caught the raw emotions of the NICU experience, with Lowry holding her intubated child and her boyfriend Elijah Scott by their side.

The post, which was accompanied by a caption expressing, "A year later we finally get to tell Rio’s birth story," provided a glimpse into the realities of a painful birth and the eight weeks spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The post's revelations struck a chord with fans, generating an outpouring of love and support in the comments section. Some people spoke about their own NICU experiences, emphasizing the strength required during such trying times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Lowry had kept her fifth kid, Rio,'s, pregnancy a secret. The MTV personality and her 25-year-old boyfriend Scott decided to open out about their pregnancy on Lowry's podcast, Barely Famous. The initial shock, many tests, and their first ultrasound experience were all part of the revelation, as reported by People.

Scott discussed the nerve-racking first ultrasound visit during the podcast episode. The couple was devastated when they were told there was no heartbeat. Following checkups, however, confirmed a heartbeat.

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott Open Up About Son Rio's 'Traumatizing Birth': 'He Didn't Cry' https://t.co/2NAFLS3NTk — People (@people) December 22, 2023

Kailyn's pregnancy took an unexpected turn as the due date approached. She had contractions a month early, necessitating an emergency hospital visit. A "biophysical" examination of the unborn infant prompted worries, forcing medical personnel to speed up the birthing procedure. Kailyn was nervous about the option to speed up the birth process because it was something she had never done before.

Labor lasted around 17 hours, and when it came time to push, Rio made a quick entrance into the world, earning Scott's nickname of "Mr. Rocket." The happy occasion, however, was clouded by the discovery that Rio was fighting to breathe and had fluid in his lungs. Elijah's decision not to cry during delivery was justified by his concern for Rio's health and the need to keep Laowry calm during a scary situation.

Concerns Rise as 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About 'Traumatizing' Birth Experience for Son Rio

👇https://t.co/hcgD42QNWg pic.twitter.com/nyZRU6JIOy — Ramzan cheeta (@Ramzancheeta) December 23, 2023

Rio was immediately transferred to the NICU, which Lowry described as "traumatizing." Lowry revealed that she had only had a few seconds to hold her newborn boy. Rio's first days in the NICU were filled with worry as a team of medical professionals worked tirelessly to provide the required care.

