Kailyn Lowry Shares an Emotional Confession on Social Media While She Sits and Sobs in Her Car

Just a few months ago, Kailyn Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, welcomed a son and daughter in November 2023. Recently, she delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a heartwarming video of her newborns' nursery and revealing their names for the first time. However, in a contrasting moment, Lowry was seen in her car sobbing uncontrollably. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram Story to confess. In her Story, the Teen Mom alum revealed that she was moved to tears after reading Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, as reported by The US Sun.

She said, "I had to put a filter on this because I'm ugly-crying at the book I just finished." She continued, "I had an hour between the time Lux's game ended and Lincoln's game started. I have to be inside in three minutes." Lowry then showed the markers she had put in her book. "It looks like I'm not done with the book but I am," she continued. Furthermore, Lowry said, "Ugly-crying. 10 out of five stars. No one could have prepared me for the ending, for the entire story itself. It did take me three times to start it. And then, I couldn't put it down to the point I was reading it and also bought the audiobook."

She added, "So that into the hour of this game, I was reading it and listening to it on the drives. So, I'm sick over this book." The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo delves into the life of an aging Hollywood star who opens up about the real story behind her glamorous and controversial life. Lowry's heartfelt book review coincided with the birth of her twins. Taking to Instagram, Lowry posted a touching video introducing the newest members of her family. The video also unveiled the names of their son, Verse, and their daughter, Valley. According to OK! Magazine, she captioned the post by writing, "Complete. Whole. Everybody's here."

The arrival of the twins made the MTV star a mother of seven, adding to her family with her current partner, whom she shares a son Rio with. Lowry is also a mother to sons Lux and Creed with her ex, Chris Lopez. She co-parents her son Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and she and her ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac. Last Friday, the 31-year-old star shared a series of new photos giving a glimpse into her family's life. One photo featured her boyfriend Scott looking sharp in a collared shirt and black pants. Additionally, the TV star shared three new photos of her twins.

In the first picture, she captured the newborn twins peacefully napping in their charming onesies. The subsequent snapshot captured Lowry cradling Verse in her arms, giving a tender kiss on his cheek. The final image depicted her holding the two tiny tots in her lap, with Rio seated in a high chair beside her. Additionally, the reality star shared that she has to celebrate four of her children's birthdays in the same month. "I'm a little nervous about having four babies in one month. I don't know what their birthday parties are going to look like, but I'm excited to see how this goes," she said.