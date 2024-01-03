Kailyn Lowry recently shared with her fans that her son Lux, who is six years old, participated in the competition over the weekend. She posted pictures from the occasion on her Instagram Stories, including her son looking dapper in his red and black wrestling gear. As reported by The U.S. Sun, she wrote a caption along with the picture of her son: "I ugly cried about this one—the second match & he lost but put up a hell of a fight, & my friend coached him through the whole thing. So proud of him & so thankful."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Moves Into a $315K Indiana Home With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Leah

In the next story, she revealed a picture of Lux with a medal around his neck, and her sobs gave way to happy ones. The child, with a pleased smile on his face, stood on some makeshift steps that served as a platform. Below him was a label that said Lux had placed third in the New Year's Brawl competition. She wrote along with the story, "First tournament was so fun, & he’s excited for the next one!" As per recent reports, her kid, Rio, who was born just a year ago, had to go for a medical operation. Fans of Teen Mom were certain that she was expecting her fifth child, and they couldn't fathom why she would keep him a secret. At last, a picture of him surfaced, although the baby's face was not clear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Martinez Creations (@lizmartinezcreations)

On her Barely Famous podcast, Lowry and her partner, Elijah Scott, shared the birth tale of Rio, which sounded frightening. Scott continued telling her that the kid would be okay, even though she had no idea what was going on. But things were far from being OK. Rio wasn't breathing at the time, which turned out to be the reason the medical staff was worried. Luckily, he made it out alive. But now he has to endure medical treatments once again. In addition to the three children she has with Scott, Lowry is also the mother to Lincoln, age nine, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Isaac, age thirteen, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. She also has Lux and Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Concerns Rise as 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About 'Traumatizing' Birth Experience for Son Riohttps://t.co/rdpvZs3jvX — Jamie (@Jamie016673620) December 23, 2023

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reveals Update About Son Rio and Her Three Other Children at the Hospital

Lowry revealed the identity of her fifth child, Rio, in October last year during her podcast. As reported by The U.S. Sun, she said at the time, "I have not addressed the rumors about my fifth son. And so, I can do that now. This is not where I was supposed to bring it up. I asked Elijah...Elijah didn't cry when I gave birth to Rio. That was really upsetting to me. Now that I think about it, I don't remember if Javi cried or not, and I don't remember if Chris did or not." She talked about hiding the news from everyone in an interview with People: "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline." She further explained, "I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Slammed After Fans Spot ‘Shameful’ and ‘Dangerous’ Detail in New Photo

‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Released Month Early From Prison, Will Spend Holidays With Rehab Girlfriend