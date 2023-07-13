Kady Cannon Addresses Dating Rumors Between Kyle Richards And Ex Girlfriend Morgan Wade

There's some new drama brewing after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kady Cannon revealed some shocking details about her former beau Morgan Wade. In a shocking turn of events, Cannon unveiled the probability that Wade had feelings for Kyle Richards while the two were already in a committed relationship, per Page Six.

Cannon and Wade had always kept their relationship with each other very private including not disclosing trivial details of their love life to the public. The former couple dated each other for close to a year. They began their relationship in the month of November in the year 2021. Shortly after in the year 2022 in August their relationship took a curtain call.

Cannon and Wade's relationship was only known to a handful of people including their family and inner circle of friends. The reason for keeping their loving relationship private is still unclear and neither Cannon nor Wade offered to comment on the matter. Temptation Island alum revealed that in the past Richards along with a few women friends had reportedly reached out to Wade.

This was to fulfill their desire of meeting the gifted musical artist. Shortly after the group along with Richards developed a close bond with each other since that interaction. However, even though Wade got close to the group, she was found to be even closer to Richards at the time. The two reportedly began to spend more time together.

On being asked about Cannon's interaction with Richards, the 'Kannon Marketing Agency' founder mentioned that she's never once encountered the reality star nor has she had a decent conversation with her. However, she was in utter shock upon learning of Richards's recent separation from hubby Mauricio Umansky. On the matter of separation between Richards and her estranged hubby, Cannon offered her utmost respect for both parties. "We're dealing with somebody's marriage here, and I don't take that lightly. I don't wanna add to anyone's speculation or opinion one way or another," elaborated Cannon for her reason to not comment on Richards's recent split.

With regards to the newfound rumors between Wade and Richards, Cannon decided to not speculate on the issue and mentioned that only the two of them had a right to speak on the 'nature of their relationship'. "The only people who can speak on Morgan and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it - and to whatever degree that is - are Morgan and Kyle, and that's it," claimed Cannon in the conclusion of the topic.

Cannon recalled the time that she and her former lover Wade got tattoos. But unlike the strikingly similar matching tattoos that Wade and Richards have, she was the odd one out. Cannon also recalled that the If I Was Your Lover singer once gifted her a ring but never wore one herself while the two were dating. According to reports, the two had an amicable split and neither holds any sort of hard feelings for each other. Cannon still claims to preserve the same love and respect for Wade as she once did in the past and doesn't resent the songstress at all.

