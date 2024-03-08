Justin Timberlake Shares Never-Before-Seen Pix With Wife Jessica Biel, Fans Call Her ‘Perfect Woman'

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake shared a cute Instagram video dedicated to his wife Jessica Biel's 42nd birthday, paired with the tune The Best by Tina Turner. Biel looked like a pop diva in one shot, singing along to a song as her hair fluttered in the breeze behind her. She nailed a runway swagger on a balcony in one photo and created a flawless model stance in another. Similar to this, the montage included several endearing exchanges between Biel and her partner of over ten years—the two have been together since 2007.

Timberlake wrote along with the video, "There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya." In the montage, Biel was seen working out, going boating, dancing on stage with her spouse, and spending romantic evenings with him. Fans were quick to shower their love and admiration for the couple. One fan commented, "I could watch this over again because I just love her energy & she is always having so much fun." Another one added, "Jess you are a WHOLE vibe - keeping it real and a TRUE role model for us." A third user wrote, "The most perfect woman in the entire world! Happy Birthday, queen!" A fourth one added, "I'm so happy for you both! May you and the family have many years of joy, love, laughter, and adventure!"

Timerlake's heartfelt homage to Biel comes after his emotional declaration on The Graham Norton Show last week about how happy he is with his family. As reported by People, he said at the time, "I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me. But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy. Is that controversial these days?" He also added, "I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful. And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, ‘wow this is really cool’ and just be thankful for it."

Biel and Timberlake gave fans another exclusive look into their personal lives last month when they posted on Valentine's Day. Biel posted a collection of family photos with the message, "Valentines x3." For Timberlake's birthday in January, Biel also posted a similar picture on Instagram, captioning it with a heartfelt video ode to her spouse. She wrote, "I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe." In one image from when she was expecting one of her boys, Justin was seen kissing her growing baby bulge. While attending a party in 2007, Justin and Jessica crossed paths and soon thereafter began dating. Even though they had a short breakup in March 2011, by December of that year, Justin had proposed while on vacation in Montana. On October 19, 2012, they got married in Fasano, Italy.