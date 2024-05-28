Justin Timberlake Set to Reclaim His Career with Sold-Out Tour Following Decades of Controversies

Justin Timberlake is back. The pop star, who was embroiled in decades-long controversies with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and a stage embarrassment with Janet Jackson, sold out all the tickets to his tour. The 43-year-old's career had gone for a toss following years of bashing, bad image, and media scrutiny. His music also failed to impress the fans. But, it seems his sold-out tour could be the anchor to his sinking ship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

The 43-year-old suffered a recent setback after his ex-Spears released bombshell revelations in her memoir The Woman in Me. The Toxic singer accused Timberlake of making her abort their child, cheating on her, and separated from her to pursue a solo music career when she was barely 19 years and consequently, the broken relationship traumatized her, per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

Although the singer maintained a dignified silence on the book's content, naturally, it ruined his reputation further in the media and among his fans. While he made several attempts to reclaim his lofty position as a pop star in the music industry, his albums failed to see the commercial success the singer desperately needed.

The No Angels singer's latest album, Everything I Thought It Was marked his first-ever release after his 2002 debut Justified, to have missed the top spot on the Billboard 200. However, despite its commercial failure and fans' dismissal, Timberlake's sold-out tour could resurrect his buried musical career.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour has made its way into the United States since May 6, 2024, earning rave reviews, including sold-out venues in the 86-date tour. And it seems the singer has finally won back his fans and critics alike because of the tour performing so well. Also, the speculations are rife that he could extend the tour to Australia in 2025 if it continues to outperform compared to his past.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote a gushy headline about the return of Timberlake 2.0: "revives the reigning prince of pop." The outer further added, "At his triumphant tour stop in Los Angeles, the singer thrilled fans with a setlist of greatest hits and new material that proves the Grammy-winning entertainer is here to stay."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donald Miralle

Apart from Spears, Timberlake's career suffered a great deal after the onstage scandal with Janet. All through the years, he succumbed to relentless hate, scrutiny, and abomination by fans and media alike. Consequently, he issued a public apology to both Spears and Janet in 2021 on his official Instagram account.

Timberlake addressed his fans, "I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."