Making a buzz on social media this Monday, Justin Timberlake unveiled the cover art for his much-anticipated single, Selfish. Alongside a photo, the multi-talented artist also shared the song's eagerly awaited release date. The image offers a glimpse of Timberlake from a different angle, portraying him from behind with only a fraction of his profile visible. Sporting a casual light grey shirt, the cover art features bold yellow letters present over his face, spelling out the title, Selfish, as highlighted by reports from the Daily Mail. However, it wasn't long before netizens slammed the singer for the seemingly 'appropriate' title in the wake of the controversy with Britney Spears' memoir.

As Timberlake teases his upcoming single, fans have shared their thoughts on the mysterious poster he posted. Some say the title of the new song feels fitting, considering the singer's history. One person commented, "An autobiographical song based on the title." Moving further, referring to Spears' memoir, another user wrote, "Selfish? Oh yeah. I read that in The Woman in Me." Many individuals expressed their intention to stream Spears' song titled Selfish instead. Another user linked Spears' song and wrote, "The only Selfish we're streaming."

Appropriately named. — GInTheSky (@ThisBirdApp0) January 23, 2024

Nonetheless, in the caption of the post, Timberlake informed his fanbase that the long-anticipated single will be available starting Thursday, January 25th. Furthermore, in a separate promotional snapshot teasing Selfish, Timberlake is once again captured from behind, gazing out over a beautiful landscape. This sneak peek into Selfish has undoubtedly left fans eagerly anticipating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)

Marking his return to solo music after an almost six-year hiatus, the enigmatic cover art wasn't the only aspect that drew attention; it was the title of the song itself. As mentioned before, it has been referred to by some as 'appropriate' and even 'autobiographical,' and the timing is intriguing for many, especially given recent revelations from Timberlake's ex, Britney Spears, in her memoir. For instance, Spears disclosed details about their past romance, revealing that she underwent an abortion during their time together, as reported by The Post.

Justin Timberlake debuts a new single “Selfish,” tonight in Memphis. https://t.co/pWc3UW228J — Hotist (@TheHotist) January 20, 2024

Spears held the hope that Timberlake could bring her a fairy-tale ending after she discovered she was pregnant. Unfortunately, their perspectives on parenthood were out of sync. While Timberlake was certain he wasn't prepared for fatherhood, Spears, shaped by a conservative upbringing, found herself torn. In the end, she made the difficult decision to undergo an abortion.

We will be streaming SELFISH by #BritneySpears NOT Justin Timberlake. pic.twitter.com/UHDDWWqeS5 — Britney Nerd (@SketchyVision) January 23, 2024

In her memoir, Spears candidly provided her account of various experiences and moments she shared with Timberlake. Following this unexpected revelation, fans began speculating that her 2003 music video for the song Everytime might contain subtle references to her abortion. The memoir also includes allegations that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity.

We don't want it — ✨ (@Martiijnn) January 22, 2024

In the aftermath of Spears' disclosures, Timberlake opted to disable comments on his Instagram. Several months later, he took a more drastic step by clearing his Instagram page of all photos and videos. However, as he geared up for the release of Selfish, promotional images started making a comeback on his profile, accompanied by the reactivation of comments. Fans can anticipate a live rendition of Selfish later this month, as Timberlake is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 27, with Dakota Johnson as the guest host.

