Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were one of the hottest couples in the music industry back in the late 90s. The former couple first met in 1992 when they were at the peak of their career. Although sparks certainly flew, they officially started dating in 1999 and sadly separated in the year 2002. The Baby One More Time singer in her newly released book revealed some bittersweet details of her relationship with Timberlake, including one of the most controversial pieces of information: her abortion.

According to Page Six, in Spears’ book, The Woman in Me she highlights her decision to terminate the baby and Timberlake’s stance on the matter back then. Spears claimed to believe that she always held an intent of having a family with Timberlake when she found out she was pregnant in the late 2000s. But seemingly wasn’t happy to learn that her significant other at the time didn’t share the same feelings as her.

Spears quoted Timberlake's response in her book, “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” She further noted having second thoughts on the choice after 20 years. “I don’t know if it was the right decision,” she pondered. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” said the singer. As per sources, Timberlake was reportedly concerned about the kind of details that would’ve come to light concerning their relationship. But as of recently, an insider revealed that recent events have been “eating at him.”

However, after this new revelation from her book became known, it brought Timberlake’s comments from 2008 and 2002 about pro-choice to light. In the year 2008 when former President Barack Obama was in the middle of his campaign for the aforementioned role, Timberlake made his stance on abortion clear. Both he and his then-girlfriend Biel promoted Obama's campaign urging people to vote for him. He addressed viewers and displayed his overwhelming support for women's rights.

“Nobody should be able to say what you can do with your body,” declared the Mirrors singer. He also referred to his wife ‘Jessica Biel’ whom he was dating at the time in a joke by saying, "I give Jess the right to choose where we go to eat all the time. The funny thing is, what the woman chooses is usually right.”

He echoed his views on the matter once more in 2022 on hearing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case after 50 years. There were a plethora of celebrities who expressed their thoughts on the matter including Timberlake. Even though he didn’t officially release a statement, he reportedly re-tweeted his wife’s response from her Instagram Stories on X, formerly Twitter.

It featured a furious yet emotional rant about both their thoughts on the decision. And, ended with perhaps another clear statement of Timberlake’s belief on the aforementioned topic. “You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodies.” concluded the tweet.

