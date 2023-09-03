Justin Bieber’s Bodyguard Used to Slip Into His Room to Check His Pulse to Ensure He Was Alive

In the May 2021 issue of GQ, Justin Bieber shared a candid glimpse into a challenging phase of his life. He opened up about his previous struggles with substance abuse, admitting that it had reached a troubling point where security personnel would discreetly enter his bedroom during the night to monitor his vital signs, ensuring his well-being.

"There was a sense of still yearning for more, It was like I had all this success and it was still like: 'I'm still sad, and I'm still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.' And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through," he recalled.

"I just lost control of my vision for my career. There's all these opinions. And in this industry, you've got people that unfortunately prey on people's insecurities and use that to their benefit. And so when that happens, obviously that makes you angry. And then you're this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don't want to be. And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f----- up and you're unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you're just like: Well, what is this worth if I'm still feeling empty inside?" The 'Baby' singer further said.

As reported by The Independent, Justin Bieber has publicly discussed his past struggles with substance abuse, revealing that he started using cannabis at the age of "12 or 13." In 2020, Bieber disclosed that he used to combine "quite potent drugs," such as MDMA and psychedelic mushrooms and that he decided to embark on a journey to sobriety when he reached a point where he felt his health was deteriorating to a critical extent.

For Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin played a crucial role in helping him regain his sense of direction. However, he candidly acknowledged that their "first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared,'" Bieber recounted.

Reflecting on his marriage at present, Bieber shared that he and Baldwin, who exchanged vows in September 2018 and held a more elaborate second wedding celebration a year later, are now "just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life, My home life was unstable. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into."

