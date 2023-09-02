Justin Bieber Was “Walking on Eggshells” During the First Year of His Marriage to Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are renowned as one of the most loving couples in the entertainment industry. Although they’re rather private about their relationship, the pair often gush about each other on social media when the opportunity presents itself. The Biebers rekindled their romance shortly after his breakup with Wolves singer Selena Gomez. And got married in the year 2018 in an intimate ceremony surrounded only by their families and closest friends. Even though the duo have been married for nearly 6 years now, Justin once confessed to having some trouble in paradise.

In a cover interview with GQ in the year 2021 on the 13th of April, the Love Yourself singer opened up about how he felt in the first year of being married. In a conversation with Ryan McGinley, Justin was rather vulnerable and upfront with his emotions and thoughts.

He begins by extending his heartfelt gratitude to Hailey for constantly being a source of comfort to him. "I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by," said Justin. The conversation took off on a tangent with him narrating several experiences as a child. Including being lost and wanting to "help the kid who’s lost like him."

Justin laid emphasis on his rather "dark" past, which often left him with several negative emotions in life. With careful attention to detail, he describes one of the lowest moments of his life. "I just lost control of my vision for my career," said the Grammy-winning singer. The Peaches singer was reportedly in mental turmoil and remembered how numb he’d often feel. In 2017, he even canceled his tour in America to take some time off.

It was at this moment that his now-wife Hailey entered the picture, helping him turn his life around. The supermodel is described as a "strong, consistent, stabilizing force" in Justin’s life. The singer then went on to mention that although he was able to be totally himself with Hailey, it wasn’t always easy. "The first year of marriage was really tough," confessed the Ghost singer; his first year as a husband was "spent on eggshells."

He then revealed that it was mainly trauma that was to blame for this situation. "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff," he said. In continuation, he mentioned that the two were also challenged by trust issues. "There was a lack of trust," said Justin. He continued to add that he was not able to express his true feelings. "There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary," claimed Bieber with careful recollection.

But after due time, he mentioned that they began to slowly make progress, find their rhythm as a couple, and were in sync with each other. "We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family that we’re building these memories," he beamed. In conclusion, the singer ponders the drastic changes in his life over the years. And once more, he thanks his beloved wife: My home was unstable. Like my home life did not exist. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that," he concluded.

