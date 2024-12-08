When Justin Bieber Wished He Had Saved Himself for Marriage: "I Would Change..."

Few couples in the world of celebrity relationships exhibit the level of openness and honesty that Justin Beiber and Hailey Bieber do. Through their Facebook series The Biebers On Watch, the power couple let their fans in on certain aspects of their private lives back in May 2020. They shared their thoughts on faith, relationships, and regrets. While their shared commitment to their faiths united them, they had different viewpoints on how they felt about their premarital experiences.

The Biebers have always been open about their beliefs and how important faith is to them. As per The Things, on their Facebook series, an important question that emerged was about their past regrets and things they would go back and change. According to E! News, Justin said that there were 'probably a lot of things' he would change. "I don't regret anything because I think it makes you who you are and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through I probably would have saved myself for marriage." Even though it 'sound[ed] crazy,' he continued, he believed that "sex can be kind of confusing when you are being sexually active with anybody."

Chiming in, Hailey said, "I don't know if I would say the same, but we had different experiences with everything." She claimed she felt at peace with her past and accepted her own journey, and hence didn't have any hypothetical wishes. However, she exhibited empathy and stated that she understood her husband's perspective. She said, “I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

In July 2018, Hailey and Justin got engaged when they were vacationing in the Bahamas. They exchanged vows in a private courthouse ceremony in New York just two short months later. Then, in September 2019, they joyfully celebrated their marriage again, this time in South Carolina, surrounded by loved ones, as per People magazine.

"Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," Hailey said of her relationship with Justin in a 2020 Elle interview. She added, "He is an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I am lucky." On August 22, 2024, the couple welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, and have since somewhat secluded themselves into a happy bubble to enjoy parenthood. A day later, on Instagram, the 30-year-old posted a photo of his little one's foot. He captioned the same, “WELCOME HOME."