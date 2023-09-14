Justin Bieber’s rise to popularity is a well-known tale in the music realm. Still what many might not be aware of is the prominent role played by the legend Will Smith as a mentor in Bieber’s life. In a heartfelt story of friendship and guidance, Smith once counseled the young pop singer, leaving an unforgettable mark on his journey to fame.

Back in 2013, soon after Bieber’s global tour, Smith entered his life in a profound way. Smith, prominently known for his intellect both on and off screen, made a significant impact on the teenage artist by facilitating him with weekly counseling sessions. This mentorship began when Smith paid a visit to Bieber’s home, where they indulged in a three-hour deep conversation.

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s then-manager, shared insights into how Bieber felt about Smith’s association with his life. Bieber was not only elated but extremely proud that a Hollywood icon like Smith would take time out of his busy schedule to guide him. As per the sources of RepublicWorld, This weekly mentorship was not just limited to career guidance but also extended discussions on emotional well-being and other potential hindrances.

Bieber once expressed his gratitude and admiration for Smith via Twitter, thanking him for their meaningful conversations. "Love to big man Will Smith for the great talk yesterday. We know the truth and we must stand tall. Love u man! thanks!" Bieber tweeted in 2013. This revealed the deep connection they had developed. In the glitzy world of entertainment, where many artists become isolated by fame, this bond provided Bieber with unwavering support.

Smith’s opinion on Bieber’s life trajectory was both illuminating and empathetic. He believed that the young artist should be allowed to make his mistakes, acknowledging that Bieber’s youth was a significant part of what made him so intriguing. In an interview, Bieber himself affirmed his deeper understanding of his life’s path, recognizing his achievements and expressing his determination to continue evolving as a better artist, performer, and human being.

He felt a sense of contentment and peace in the person he was becoming. Their bond wasn’t limited to private conversations. Bieber once commented on one of Smith’s Instagram posts in 2018, to which Smith responded with a sweet message. He wrote, "I claimed you as my son 10 years ago," with a smiley face emoji, indicating the friendship and respect they held for each other.

The constant friendship and mentorship between Bieber and Will Smith have turned into numerous heartfelt moments, captured in pictures that have left an unforgettable mark on their fans. These images of two world-renowned icons speak volumes about their bond and the profound impact Smith’s guidance had on Bieber’s life and career.

In the industry where the ever-changing pressure of fame and success can be overpowering, having a guide like Smith was unquestionably a game-changer for Bieber. Smith’s unwavering support and understanding of the complications of stardom not only helped the pop singer navigate the tumultuous waters of the entertainment world but also contributed to his growth as a human being.

