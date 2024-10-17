Justin Bieber Revealed Why Ex-GF Selena Gomez Was in His Search History: "It Came Up After My Wife..."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were once regarded as one of the most famous on-and-off couples in Hollywood. Even after several heartbreaks, they tried to work things out and get back together in 2017. Things didn't go their way, and Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Meanwhile, later in 2019, Bieber shared an Instagram story that landed him in trouble. As he shared the story, fans quickly noticed his search history, including Gomez’s performance at Coachella. As ELLE Magazine reported, Bieber then clarified his intentions of searching for his ex.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

In an Instagram comment with spelling errors, he wrote, "It came up after my wife and I were [watching] my Coachella performance her's played right after mine because it's in the related thing...glad she did Coachella too it's great…I have [nothing] to hide I [didn't] know it was there I didn’t think twice and still don’t [‘cause I] have [nothing] to hide." He continued to explain as he commented, "Wow Justin learn to type I hate typing on this damn iPad what I meant to say is that video of Selena singing "Taki Taki" came up after my wife and I watched my Coachella performance."

Check out Justin Bieber’s comments about his Instagram Story that he posted earlier today: pic.twitter.com/UxZPmMzutV — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 26, 2019

He added, "Obviously she’s gonna be in the related category, it [literally] was the next video that played...to fans and people who think I’m maliciously trying to start sh*t grow up." The popular singer also requested his fans to not spread rumors about his relationship. "Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy," he said in a separate comment.

As reported by Seventeen Magazine, he added, "These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything...go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life." Bieber also clarified the online chaos in another comment as he said, "People have their own fantasies [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much. This ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults [we're] not playing games. There always gonna be something."

Meanwhile, Bieber's comments came just about a month after he defended his marriage to Baldwin. He took to his Instagram and addressed, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period." He claimed, "Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me," as Us Weekly reported. Bieber and Gomez’s tumultuous relationship happened between 2011 and 2018.

This article was originally published on 07.28.24.