Justin Bieber Once Adoringly Played 'My Girl' at a Restaurant to Win Back Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Hollywood romance was one of the most widely known on-again, off-again relationships. Having initially crossed paths as teenagers in 2009, Bieber openly confessed that the Good for You singer was his celebrity crush.

Transitioning from close friends, the duo embarked on a private relationship for a few months before officially stepping into the spotlight as a couple, making their public debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2011, per PEOPLE.

Jelena, as they were fondly known, had been the 'IT' couple of Hollywood. Fans were convinced that they were destined to be together forever, but unfortunately, that was not to be. Justin and Selena have since moved on and found happiness in their individual lives. However, there was a time when in an attempt to win her back, Bieber serenaded her with heartfelt love songs.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Back in 2015, the couple was sighted at the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, where Bieber serenaded Gomez at the hotel bar. A fan took to Instagram and shared two videos capturing the past moment when Bieber performed for Gomez. The clips showcased Bieber singing the Temptations' timeless classic My Girl and his own hit song Sorry to Gomez, reported Teen Vogue.

During a conversation with E!News in 2015, an eyewitness divulged the details recounting how Jelena managed to reignite their romance through a captivating slow dance. Bieber commenced his performance at the piano by delivering his popular hit Sorry along with another song.

According to the source, shortly thereafter, Gomez arrived at the venue on her own, and she and Bieber engaged in a private conversation while seated on a dedicated couch. Subsequently, they moved to the bar and later shared a dance in front of the piano while Lionel Richie's Easy played softly in the background.

"They were honestly mesmerizing to watch slow dance, my business partner gave him the thumbs up and he gave it back to her and laughed, then dipped Selena all the way to the floor," the woman who posted the video said.

Selena and Justin's love story was one that will be remembered in the annals of history, but sadly, it encountered tragic ups and downs throughout the years. In 2019, following a hiatus from her music career, Gomez released Lose You to Love Me, just a month after Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot. Fans interpreted the song's poignant lyrics as allusions to the tumultuous relationship between the singers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

In her documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Gomez candidly delved into her highly publicized relationship, although she never explicitly mentioned Bieber by name. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore, I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," Gomez said.