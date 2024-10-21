Justin Bieber Once Accused Ex Selena Gomez Of Cheating On Him With Zayn Malik in an Instagram Comment

#Jelena drama once took a plot twist as the heat turned up and an old Instagram comment resurfaced. Justin Beiber accused his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez of cheating on him with ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik in an old comment. According to @zxrrysome's post, it all started when the Baby singer had enough after posting his then-rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram to much backlash.

"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," he wrote, as per Harper's Bazaar. Gomez then left a comment saying, "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol-it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did."

DID JUSTIN JUST SAY SELENA CHEATED ON HIM WITH ZAYN pic.twitter.com/p8RTjytKKr — ☀️☀️☀️ (@zxrrysome) August 15, 2016

Justin then responded, "It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger that way. Sad. All love," before adding that he 'wasn't one for hate' and hoped that everyone could be 'kind to each other and his friends.' Selena didn't hold back and responded by stating that the 'ones who cheated multiple times are the ones pointing fingers,' seemingly addressing rumors about them ever since their relationship debuted back in 2010. It, unfortunately, didn't stop there as he continued to add fuel to the fire via another response and said, "I cheated... Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?"

Singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2010 at Aria Resort & Casino at the City Center on December 31, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

According to Vogue, Justin and Gomez's romance began in 2010 when they had their first date, and the pair appeared to be virtually inseparable back then. The couple even considered getting married before they split in 2012; they were then on and off until 2018 after which, they started seeing other people; Justin even went on to marry Hailey. Fans, however, still wanted the two to set aside their differences and reconcile but that didn't happen either.

Speculations by fans led to this interview back in 2013 when Selena was interviewed by Extra TV for her success with Nylon Magazine's cover shoot. The interviewer stated that One Direction was on set right before she arrived. To this, she expressed her excitement at hearing the name and disappointment at not being able to meet them. The interviewer then asked her to pick a One Directioner to kiss, to which Selena subtly blushed and then responded, "Zayn."

Many fans believe that this is what started the rumors between Gomez and the Pillowtalk singer. According to a 2015 interview with InStyle UK and reports by PopSugar, the actor got candid about her views on dating Malik, "If he asked me out on a date, I'd be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding". At the time, however, Malik was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gomez also shed light on her messy split with Justin and eventually went on to say that she didn't want her life to become a 'tabloid story.'

This article was originally published on 04.06.23.