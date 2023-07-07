Justice Department Release Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Details in Trump Classified Docs Case

On Wednesday, Florida Magistrate, Judge Bruce Reinhart issued an order requiring the release of additional portions of the search warrant affidavit that authorized the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. The judge rejected the request made by media organizations to unseal the entire affidavit. However, the Justice Department complied with the ruling by releasing a partially redacted version of the document on the same day, reports New York Post.

Certain sections of the document had already been disclosed to the public. Yet, media organizations such as The Associated Press had advocated for additional unsealing in response to a 38-count indictment issued last month. The indictment charged Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, with the alleged act of concealing classified records at Mar-a-Lago. This development prompted the request for further transparency regarding the search warrant affidavit.

According to the Associated Press, the recently disclosed paragraphs provide crucial evidence that prosecutors had gathered before the search. These paragraphs detail what the surveillance footage from inside the property revealed. “Between January 21, 2021, and late August 2021” Trump was storing boxes “in at least two different rooms within the premises," in the days leading up to the visit by FBI and Justice Department investigators, who were there to collect records. This information highlights important pre-existing evidence in the case.

During a meeting between FBI agents, DOJ officials, and Trump's counsel at Mar-a-Lago on June 3, 2022, the investigators observed around 50-55 boxes stored in a storage room at Trump's Palm Beach club, notes the affidavit. Approximately 15 boxes had already been provided to the National Archives and Records Administration. This was out of an estimated total of 85-95 boxes believed to be in Trump's possession. The affidavit provides these details regarding the collection and inventory of the boxes as part of the investigation.

A portion of the affidavit, which has not been redacted, states, “It appears that approximately fifteen to thirty of the FPOTUS BOXES had previously been relocated elsewhere. The FBI agents also observed that the composition of boxes differed such that fewer Bankers' boxes were visible, while more plain cardboard boxes and storage bins were present. Other items were also present in the STORAGE ROOM, including a coat rack with suit jackets, as well as interior décor items such as wall art and frames."

According to the document, “the door to the STORAGE ROOM was painted gold and had no other markings on it.” The room was reportedly “located approximately mid-way up the wall and is reachable by several wooden stairs.” Alongside the boxes of documents, the affidavit discloses that Trump stored “merchandise such as challenge coins, garment bags, memorabilia from Mar-a-Lago such as photo frames and other decor items.”

The search warrant includes a photograph of the storage room, which was also presented in the federal indictment against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith. Regarding the release of the search warrant, Judge Reinhart acknowledged that the DOJ consented to disclose additional portions of the document. However, there was a request to maintain redactions on other sections to “comply with grand jury secrecy rules and to protect investigative sources and methods.”

The recently revealed sections of the affidavit pertain to the details found in the 38-count federal indictment, which was unsealed last month. Trump faces accusations of violating seven different laws. This includes 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, single counts of false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and involvement in a scheme to conceal.

The former president has pleaded not guilty and asserted that he personally declassified the documents. Trump has maintained that he had full authority to decide their use. Meanwhile, his co-defendant, Nauta, is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, reports NBC News.

