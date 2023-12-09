The iconic movie from the 1990s, Pretty Woman, remains a renowned part of Julia Roberts' illustrious career. However, the film was supposed to narrate a quite different tale. During a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, Roberts shared the stage with prominent guests, including Timothee Chalamet, Tom Hanks, and Cher, and opened up about her work. Notably, as reported by Daily Mail, Norton took the conversation toward Pretty Woman, prompting Roberts to disclose an interesting detail — the original vision for the movie was much darker, which the audience may have liked.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Theo Wargo

Also Read: Taylor Swift Experienced 'Career Death' And Was In A 'Dark Space' After Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Feud

Roberts became widely recognized for her portrayal of the character Vivian, a memorable role of a prostitute in the film. Opposite her, Richard Gere portrays Edward, the character who initially hires Vivian to accompany him to various social gatherings. As the storyline unfolds, an unexpected turn of events leads to the gradual blossoming of love between the two characters, crossing the boundaries of their initial professional agreement.

Roberts said, "It was going to be a much darker film called $3,000," signifying the cost of spending one night with the sex worker. Additionally, the initial narrative didn't have any love connection between Vivian and Edward, signaling a different outcome altogether. She stated, "Vivian was a drug addict, and the movie ended with him leaving her in a side street, throwing the money at her, and driving away." The actress then continued, "I got that part in that movie and felt proud, but when the production company folded and the film disappeared, I was crushed. But then Disney picked it up, which seemed so unlikely, and made it funny."

Roberts' recent remarks regarding the film follow her previous discussion about the initial concept behind Pretty Woman back in 2019. Reflecting on the earlier script's content, she confessed to feeling incompatible with the movie's narrative when she first saw the original script. She disclosed these thoughts during a 2019 conversation with Patricia Arquette for Variety's Actors on Actors series. She added, "There was one producer that stayed with the script and then it went to Disney. And I went, ‘went to Disney? Are they gonna animate it? How does this become a Disney movie?’” She continued, "And they changed the whole thing it and really became more something that’s in my wheelhouse than what it originally was."

Also Read: When Matthew Perry Wrote a ‘Big Fat Check’ to Michael J. Fox’s Foundation After Major ‘Friends’ Deal

Currently, Roberts is starring in the latest Netflix film titled Leave The World Behind. She said, “I was sent the book by the director who told me I would love it and to read it as fast as I can, but I just couldn’t because it was scaring me, and as soon as it got dark, I had to get away from it.” Additionally, she discussed the participation of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in the film, commending them as extraordinary individuals. Roberts said that their actions have significantly contributed to improving the world, too. Meanwhile, the narrative of Leave The World Behind captures the tale of a family on a Long Island getaway, only to be thrust into an unforeseen twist when a cyberattack disrupts their devices.

Also Read: When Reality Star Farrah Abraham Badmouthed Her Fellow 'Teen Mom OG' Costars in a Twitter Rant: "Trash Moms"

More from Inquisitr

Jimmy Kimmel Was About to Retire When This Incident Abruptly Made Him Reconsider His Decision

Paris Hilton Explains Why She Concealed Her Children’s Births: “I’m Really Happy I Did It That Way”