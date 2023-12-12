In a recent revelation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hollywood luminary Julia Roberts offered a candid peek into her life, sharing a distinctive encounter with psychedelic mushrooms during the renowned segment, Plead the Fifth. Renowned for his adeptness at eliciting captivating narratives from guests, host Andy Cohen posed a bold query to the Oscar-winning actress, "Julia Roberts, what is the hardest drug you ever tried?" Opting for discretion rather than divulging explicit details, Roberts openly admitted to exploring the realm of psychedelic mushrooms, per InStyle.

As Cohen probed further into the nature of her experience, he asked, "Was it a positive experience?" Roberts, celebrated for her quick wit and unfiltered responses, responded with candor, stating, "Yeah, it was nice. Not gonna lie. Kids, don't try it at home!" Cohen, acknowledged for skillfully steering conversations into compelling realms, skillfully maintained the delicate equilibrium between curiosity and respect. Roberts' candid responses set a refreshing and authentic stance on television as she shared the unexplored parts of her life with the audience. Without hesitation, Roberts maintained her honesty, confessing to the use of mushrooms.

Cohen also asked Roberts to name her least favorite Housewife from the reality show. In a moment of humor, Roberts, unable to recall a specific name, humorously referred to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, who is currently serving a 6.5-year prison sentence for her involvement in a money laundering scheme. Roberts quipped, "I just said that because she's gone. I feel safe." Cohen, attempting to extract more details, pressed on, but the actress gracefully opted to "take the fifth" on his third question asking her to rank three "iconic Julia Roberts films" — Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Notting Hill.

The iconic movie from the 1990s, Pretty Woman, remains a renowned part of Julia Roberts' illustrious career. However, the film was supposed to narrate a quite different tale. During a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, Roberts shared the stage with prominent guests, including Timothee Chalamet, Tom Hanks, and Cher, and opened up about her work.

Notably, as reported by Daily Mail, Norton took the conversation toward Pretty Woman, prompting Roberts to disclose an interesting detail — the original vision for the movie was much darker, which the audience may have liked. Roberts became widely recognized for her portrayal of the character Vivian, a memorable role of a prostitute in the film. Opposite her, Richard Gere portrays Edward, the character who initially hires Vivian to accompany him to various social gatherings. As the storyline unfolds, an unexpected turn of events leads to the gradual blossoming of love between the two characters, crossing the boundaries of their initial professional agreement.

