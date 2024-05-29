When Joyce Vance, a Legal Expert, Said That Former President Donald Trump 'Wants To Be a King'

Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor known for her vocal opposition to the former president, cautioned the public about the potential ramifications of a prospective Donald Trump presidency. The legal expert expressed concerns, highlighting Trump's aspirations for wielding authority, likening his desires to that of a king. Vance underscored a critical point, suggesting that abstaining from voting might inadvertently contribute to fulfilling Trump's ambitions for unchecked power.

In a detailed Substack publication, Vance emphasized the significant impact of individual choices regarding civic engagement, particularly stressing that opting out of voting could hold as much sway in shaping the 2024 election's outcome as actively participating. Moreover, she stressed the pivotal role of voting in smaller, local elections, where lower turnout often prevails.

"Decisions about who your mayor or sheriff is will definitely impact your life. But voting matters in national elections too. Remember Florida in 2000? George Bush got 2,912,790 votes, 48.8% of the total. Al Gore received 2,912,253, also 48.8% of the vote. The fate of the nation hung on fewer than 1000 votes," she said, as reported by Raw Story.

Vance emphasized the necessity for President Joe Biden to secure a substantial victory margin over Trump to counteract any potential attempts by the former president to undermine the election, as purportedly witnessed during the 2020 presidential race.

She said, "Biden will need to win with overwhelming numbers as protection against what will come from Trump in the wake of a loss. We all remember the Big Lie, January 6, and Trump’s ongoing efforts to subvert democracy for his own benefit. Trump wants to be a king, not a president."

Vance proceeded to illustrate the potential detrimental impact of Trump's policies, indicating that they might adversely affect a larger number of individuals compared to the policies advocated by Biden. "Dislike Biden's stance on Israel or any number of foreign policy issues? Think he’s not doing enough about climate change or criminal justice reform," Vance wrote.

Looking ahead, she indicated a perspective that under a prospective Trump administration, there might be a shift in policy direction. She noted that Trump has been vocal about his intentions to politicize the Department of Justice, with climate change seemingly not garnering priority on his agenda.

Additionally, Trump's persistent attempts to spotlight 'Infrastructure Week' became a subject of ridicule, contributing to his diminished credibility. "But it’s the move towards authoritarianism that should get everyone, regardless of their politics, out to the polls next year," Vance added.

Newsweek has reported that Trump, who stands as the top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, faces multiple charges in Washington D.C. These charges include allegations such as conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, attempted obstruction, as well as conspiracy against rights.

Trump firmly contests all these accusations, asserting they are politically motivated, and denies any involvement in the alleged offenses. Despite the legal challenges, Trump maintains his denial, attributing the charges to a politically driven agenda.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 26, 2023. It has since been updated.