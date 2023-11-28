Swifties are asking The View host Joy Behar to “calm down” after she called Taylor Swift's latest flame Travis Kelce an “idiot”.

While the media hasn't stopped reporting on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's developing romance, some Swift fans dug deep into the NFL star's earlier 2010 and 2011 tweets. Swifties don't like what they see in some tweets, but some are really wholesome.

Behar is one of those who didn't like what she saw. Behar, who describes herself as a fan of Taylor Swift, believes that the singer should leave her "idiot" boyfriend Kelce behind to get on a getaway car because some of the tweets contained negative remarks about women and fat-shaming.

“He’s illiterate is more to the point. He’s obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing,” she shared as she read a tweet on Kelce's profile from 2011 which said, “damn the Clippers girls gotta be the s----y girls that don't make the Lakers girls team, cuz they all were ugly.” She then read aloud two more of Kelce's now-deleted tweets, in which she questioned, “Why can't girls hide their backfat” and proclaimed, “I feel like if u wanna be a cheerleader you have to pass a beauty test... there are too many ugly cheerleaders out here smh.”

“Why do you care what he thinks?” Goldberg stressed. “I’m a Swiftie and I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot,” Behar shot back. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin did point out that Swift and Kelce are both members of the “first generation that grew up with social media our entire teen and adult life,” and probably didn't think so much about political correctness at the time, adding that “You gotta give people a little bit of grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”

and you're obviously tone deaf if you think the things you tweet when you're 20 and in college hold any weight when you're in your 30's.

Everyone makes spelling mistakes- at least he is a good person and isn't publicly calling other people idiots when you dont even know them :-) https://t.co/02DhD8n9xC — mac (@3amkay) November 16, 2023

In a similar vein, Sunny Hostin stated that Kelce has “probably grown up a lot” since his 2011 tweets. “I really think that these kids, their frontal lobe, at that age, they’re not developed and they’re writing all kinda stuff.” Goldberg concluded, “Listen, young people do young people stuff. And what you said 25 years ago may not be how you feel this time, so everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do."

Who is she anyway?? Imagine judging someone for tweets from A DECADE EGO that’s how miserable is she huh 💀

We do not care about her op. https://t.co/FtRzsgXtdp pic.twitter.com/GC9hzEENJU — never mind (@Cathvcd) November 16, 2023

Swifties weren't having it, with many slamming Behar for her opinions on how Kelce was a decade ago. One Twitter user wrote, "I really really hate cancel culture. Buttttt, Swifties, when are we canceling Joy Behar for being mean to Travis Kelce?" Another tweet read, "Shut up Joy Behar and leave my fave Travis Kelce alone, who cares what you want." Another tweet slammed the ladies of The View, saying, "This is the most appalling discussion I’ve ever heard."

