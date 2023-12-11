Joy Behar, popular for her no-nonsense attitude on The View, recently erupted into a heated argument with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, during a contentious discussion about reproductive rights. The fiery exchange occurred on Friday’s episode, with the five hosts expressing diverse perspectives on a recent media case. As the show approached a commercial break, Behar seized control of the conversation, allowing the outro music to play longer than usual. She asserted, "I want to remind people about Trump who is the presumptive nominee for the Republican party. He described himself in 1999 and 2000 as pro-choice. You know he was pro-choice in the old days, okay? But when running in 2016 - I saw this on television - there has to be some form of punishment for women who have abortions he said."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Audience Stunned Over Guest’s Crude Jokes About Joy Behar’s 80th B’Day: “It Was Open Casket”

However, Griffin interrupted to defend Trump, stating, "And he was rarely condemned by pro-lifers." Behar displeased with the interruption, yelled at her on top of her voice, questioning the trustworthiness of the former president. "Okay! He has walked that back a little but can you trust that man? I don't think so." she exclaimed. Despite attempts from others to join the conversation, production signaled for a commercial break. Unfazed, Behar abruptly dismissed the conversation with an agitated "Please! Please!" while waving her hand dismissively. Visibly frustrated, she angrily tore up her cue cards and tossed them into the air. This bombshell incident followed a previous day’s encounter when guest host Matt Rogers blamed Behar of "dragging him" during an interview. Rogers recalled a past appearance on The View when he missed an opportunity to see his idol, Kelly Clarkson, perform. In a clip from the show, Matt expressed dismay at another fan being chosen instead.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Carley Margolis

As per The Sun, on his podcast Las Culturistas, Rogers shared that the fan, who had felt bad about the situation, later apologized. Despite the resolution, Behar when confronted with Roger’s revelation about her going barefoot on the plane, amusingly responded, "Now that you've outed me." The exchange showcased the uncompromising and unapologetic persona that viewers have come to associate with Behar on The View. It seems that Behar is unapologetically herself, whether engaging in fiery debates on reproductive rights or embracing her unique airplane etiquette, making her a captivating and unpredictable force on The View.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Talks About Other Career Options After Retiring From the Show

In the world of The View, Behar's unfiltered and unapologetic approach continues to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what she'll say or do next. Whether tearing up cue cards or engaging in passionate debates, The View's co-host Behar's presence adds an unpredictable element to the daytime talk show. Love her or not, one thing is certain, Behar knows how to make a statement.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Scolds Matt Rogers for Exposing Her Embarrassing Airplane Incident

Sara Haines’ Has a Joyful Reaction as Whoopi Goldberg Quotes a Line From ‘Ghost’ on ‘The View'