In a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar, one of the show's original panelists, made a cryptic yet revealing remark about her brief departure from the long-running daytime talk show a decade ago.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: Joy Behar Took Off from ‘The View’ for a Different Career Venture: “Didn’t Want Her to Stress”

Behar, a well-known figure in American television, was one of the original panelists on The View when it first aired in 1997. Her lively personality, witty humor, and practical approach endeared her to viewers and made her a fan favorite. However, Behar left the show in August 2013 for what she called a "small hiatus," which she claimed was "forced" on her, per The Sun.

During a recent episode of The View, the panelists were discussing Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News when Behar dropped a bombshell. "It just shows you no matter how high your ratings are, if you tick off somebody at the top, they will get rid of you," she said with a sarcastic gesture. Sunny Hostin, her co-host, agreed with her, saying, "It's true." "Uh-huh," Behar continued, "that has happened to me."

The show's anchor, Whoopi Goldberg, interjected, addressing executive producer Brian Teta and asking, "Should I just let that go and move on?" The rest of the panel, including Behar, were laughing when Teta, who appeared embarrassed, nodded in response as the camera focused on him.

Also Read: Ana Navarro of 'The View' Says the Cops Did Really Break up the Home Party She Hosted in Miami

This isn't the first time Behar has mentioned her absence from The View. She stated in May that leaving the table in 2013 was not her choice. During a discussion about Tina Turner's death, she stated candidly, "There's something about her. I've been on this show for 26 years, right, with a small hiatus as we all know—forced," adding "For some reason, this death has gotten me in my kishkas. I don’t know what it is, something about her that she just got to me, I could start crying right now." reports Daily Mail.

The View's executive producer Brian Teta squirms live on air as Joy Behar FINALLY reveals the real reason why she was 'fired' from daytime show - hints she angered 'somebody at the top' before 2013 'hiatus' https://t.co/8Y0vcXSVrk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 1, 2023

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Predict Host Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Retirement’ From Talk Show: “Everyone Is Replaceable”

She brought up her departure again in February 2023 during a discussion about workplace friendships. "I always have friends where I work, and if I don't have friends at the job, I will not keep the job. So, when I was fired last time from this show, people said to me, "Were you okay with that?" and my answer was: I was happy because all my friends had left already.

So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it." Behar's decision to reveal the details of her departure from The View has created quite a stir among the show's fans and the general public, who took to Twitter to express their admiration for her.

Joy has got jokes.

How do you call out your employer while on the clock?🤣🤣🤣#theview — Mrs Webster (@bluewebby) November 1, 2023

One person wrote, "Joy is a riot! That's my girl.' Another said, "Joy has got jokes. How do you call out your employer while on the clock?" Another fan added, "Remind me again why Joy got fired? I honestly don't remember but I love she wears it like a badge of honor."

More from Inquisitr

Ana Navarro Clashes With ‘The View’ Producer Over Attempted Restriction on Personal On-Air Moment

'The View' Host Sara Haines Recalled This Bittersweet Memory about Late Actor Matthew Perry