As rumors surrounding 81-year-old Joy Behar’s potential retirement from The View continue to swirl, the beloved co-host is embarking on an exciting new career venture with the upcoming release of a revealing and witty book. Amid the buzz of retirement speculations, Behar has decided to share her learnings and experiences of life in a captivating book that’s sure to engage her extensive fan base. Behar will delve into her past and present in her new book, yet to be titled according to reports. Publisher Regalo Press revealed that the upcoming untitled book will showcase Behar’s "acute powers of observation and her ability to vividly recreate the little details and fleeting moments that make up a lifetime." Regalo Press also assures that it will "please both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

The upcoming project adds to Behar’s repository of literary works, with her previous books spanning a range of themes, from her self-help book in 2007 titled When You Need a Lift: But Don't Want to Eat Chocolate, Pay a Shrink, or Drink a Bottle of Gin, to The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World, a witty guide navigating the former President Donald Trump. Behar has portrayed her diverse spectrum of writing talent over the years. Not limited to adult literature, she has also ventured into children’s books, as seen with her playful originations like Sheetzu Caca Poopoo: My Kind of Dog and its sequel.

Apart from her writing endeavors, Behar’s career pans to comedy, playwriting, and producing short plays. According to The U.S. Sun, as retirement rumors keep whirling around, her recent podcast interview on 'Behind the Table' offered detailed insights. When questioned about her plans for the future by The View's executive producer, Brian Teta, Behar in a funny manner dismissed the notion of retiring, asserting that individuals like her don't retire but shift their focus. Brian asserted, "People are always asking me, 'Is it true Joy's retiring? Is Joy walking out?' I said you enjoy this too much. I think you like doing this," To which Behar answered, "First of all, people like me don't retire. I'm a creative person…I'm a writer. There's no such thing as retiring. You mean, will I quit this show? Okay, that's a more specific way of saying it. I don't want them taking me out here feet first." Teta ended the conversation exclaiming, "No, certainly not, but you'll outlive us all. I'm not worried about that."

Amidst all the retirement speculation, Behar is all set to captivate audiences once again with her witty, engaging, and insightful storytelling in her forthcoming book. As she continues to lend her dynamic presence and unique perspective to The View, her new literary endeavor promises to be another compelling chapter in her illustrious career.

