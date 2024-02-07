Joy-Anna Duggar Confesses Allowing Kids To Do ‘Dangerous Things’ as 5-Year-Old Gideon Climbs a Tree

In reality TV, scrutiny is a constant companion, and Joy-Anna Duggar, famous for her time on Counting On, is no stranger to facing public criticism of her parenting choices. The 26-year-old mother recently found herself in the middle of a drama defending her parenting techniques after fans accused her of allowing her children to indulge in "dangerous things." Duggar addressed these allegations by sharing glimpses of her children actively participating in their father’s tasks and responding candidly to ongoing criticism.

Recently, Duggar took to her Instagram Stories to glimpse her family’s daily activities. The posts featured videos and pictures of her children assisting their father, Austin Forsyth, with several tasks regarding tree clearing and land preparation. One video showcased 3-year-old Evelyn sitting in Austin’s lap as he operated an excavator, while another captured 5-year-old Gideon happily climbing a tree. With a touch of humor, Duggar captioned one picture, "letting them do dangerous things, carefully."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@joy4site)

As per The Sun, parenting choices often invite public opinions and discussions, especially when shared on social media. Last week, Duggar faced criticism regarding the layout of her living room after posting a playful moment between Austin and Gideon. One fan commented, "What is going on with the layout!? The lone chair right next to the window, blocking the door? The mirror and piano also blocking the door?! I’m so confused." A second added, "That's their side door. They always block it." A third fan wrote, "The chair may be more forward than we can tell from the angle of the picture....the piano looks a little close like MAYBE the door would barely make it all the way open but why is the mirror there??"

Another remarked, "I've always found the layout of their great room weird and like it shouldn't even have a door there. I guess they agree lol." Responding to the current backlash, Duggar addressed fans in a YouTube vlog shared on her family’s account, and in an unfiltered manner shared the challenges of fame, Duggar agreed to be frustrated with dealing with others’ opinions about her life. "It's annoying... because you don't know me," she remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@joy4site)

Apart from defending her parenting choices, Duggar recently faced backlash for a video where she cut her daughter Evelyn's hair at home. Fans expressed concerns as one fan wrote, "She’s got beautiful curly hair and it needs looking after by someone that knows how to cut curly hair. You will just cut the curls out," A second exclaimed, "Get some scissors for hair." Another fan wrote, "The cosmetologist in me is hurting watching you cut above your fingers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@joy4site)

Duggar's journey through motherhood is an ongoing narrative documented on social media. While facing challenges and addressing concerns, she remains resilient in the face of criticism, providing followers with a candid look into her life as she navigates the complexities of raising seven children in the public eye.