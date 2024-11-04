Journalist Reveals Diddy Was ‘Desperate’ to Meet Queen Elizabeth: “She Never Invited Me....”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.



Famed music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once left many feeling starstruck. However, there was one individual who the rapper too desperately wanted to meet. Diddy allegedly was fascinated with the British royal family and expressed a genuine longing to meet the late Queen Elizabeth II. His admiration for the British monarchy ran so deep that in a 2008 interview, he humorously confessed to his confusion over never receiving an invitation to the palace. He said, “The Queen of England. I don't know why I've never met her…She's never invited me to the palace...not yet, anyway."

Journalist Celia Walden remembered Diddy's 2008 interview vividly. She opined that Diddy was at the peak of his career, seemingly ‘totally jaded’ by fame. She noted that Diddy’s longing to meet the Queen was unexpected given he was a man typically associated with New York’s nightlife than British traditions. As per the Daily Beast, Diddy’s intrigue wasn’t limited to the Queen.

P Diddy himself told Graham Norton that both Harry and William didn't attend his parties.



Hi @danwootton, I see that you unblocked. Can you stop twisting facts? pic.twitter.com/tgbOH6e5q8 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 26, 2024

His former publicist, Rob Shuter, revealed that the rapper would often inquire about Prince William and Harry, hoping to entice them into an exclusive circle. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Shuter shared, "He used to ask me all the time because I'm British, he thought that I knew them. I did not…He asked me on more than 10 occasions if I could get an invite to the palace. I tried to try to get them to one, two, to three of his parties, [but] they never did turn up." He added, "Diddy was obsessed with Harry and William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage."

Fast forward to the present, the king of hip-hop now finds himself embroiled in legal battles after raids at his properties in Miami and LA. Diddy is being held at the Brooklyn Detention Centre on several charges. The allegations against him are far-reaching, with claims involving sex trafficking, racketeering, and coercion. He awaits trial, which is set to begin in May 2025. According to prosecutors, Diddy’s opulent drug-fueled parties are now under scrutiny, as allegations of sexual abuse emerge.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs performs at Howard University's Yardfest on October 20, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams)

As the indictment unfolds, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams issued a public call for any additional victims to come forward, the Mirror reported. His legal team has denied all allegations. His attorney, argued, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman," and will prove his innocence in court.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)