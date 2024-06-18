Journalist Ramin Setoodeh Claims Trump Has ‘Severe Memory Issues’: 'Had This Vacant Look'

Former President Donald Trump was interviewed by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh six times for his upcoming book, Apprentice in Wonderland. While appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe to promote his book, Stoodeh revealed that Trump suffers from 'severe memory issues.' "As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn't remember things. He couldn't even remember me," the journalist told host Joe Scarborough. As per Raw Story, Stoodeh stated, "I got to know Donald Trump post-presidency, got to see what he was like."

Setoodeh emphatically stated, "Over the weekend, he was talking about how Joe Biden needs to take a cognitive test...Biden isn't all there. We spent an hour together in 2021 in May, and then a few months later, I went back to...Trump Tower to talk about his time in the White House...He had this vacant look. I said, 'Do you remember me?' He said, 'No.' He had no recollection of the lengthy interview we had, and he wasn't doing a lot of interviews at that time. The American public really needs to see this portrait of Trump. This shows what he is like and who he is and who he has always been."

Setoodeh also revealed that the Republican leader remains fixated on President Joe Biden. "Trump's mental temperament after the White House, his fixation on revenge – Joe, he's still fixated on you...He spoke in detail about an interview you did in 2015. Lawrence O'Donnell was questioning how much money he made off 'The Apprentice.' Most presidents post-presidency are thinking of happier thoughts, moving on with their lives, but he was remembering every negative thing anyone said."

The writer hence opined that his book is a warning. He argued, "Donald Trump knows how to use the media. He's never been taken out. People keep saying, 'Okay, the Trump era is over,' but he won't leave because he is a reality star. Reality stars know how to captivate their audience." He asserted that this very nature is why Trump can become president again.

Continuing further, the journalist added, "This is the reason why he is now the nominee and could become president of the United States again. I think the important thing about this book, what I want everyone to know, it is based on a lot of access to Donald Trump. I interviewed him starting in 2021. I, as a journalist, spent more time with him than any other journalist since he left the White House on the record." Steven Cheung, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, responded to the book's claims and told Newsweek, "President Trump was aware of who this individual was throughout the interview process, but this 'writer' is a nobody and insignificant so of course he never made an impression."