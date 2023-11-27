In a recent episode of The View, actor Josh Gad brought a touch of humor as he amusingly called out co-host Ana Navarro for what he perceived as an ‘inauthentic’ introduction. The moment unraveled during a segment where Gad joined the panelists to discuss several projects, including his Broadway musical and upcoming sequels to Frozen. As Navarro began welcoming Gad to the show, the actor could not help but notice her glance at her notecards before speaking. In a funny tone, Gad interrupted, saying, "You had to look down at that? For that? Why are you..." He then took her cards and good-naturedly mimicked her opening, repeating, "You're like, 'Josh, we are so happy..." as Navarro and the other hosts erupted in laughter.

Gad humorously questioned the authenticity of Ana’s statement, nudging more laughs from the panel. Despite the playful banter, he shared his joy at being on the show, declaring, "I'm so happy. This is the best view in town, guys." Navarro, momentarily taken aback by the playful exchange, seemed to regain her composure, referring to Gad as an actor and experiencing a momentary stumble over her words. This light-hearted moment comes in contrast to recent tensions on the show, where Navarro found herself in a verbal clash with Jada Pinkett Smith over the actress’s memoir, Worthy. The memoir, released in October, became a talking point on The View, with Navarro expressing contemplation and labeling Jada’s actions as ‘unseemly’.

As per The Sun, Jada on a podcast opened up about her book’s critics; specifically Ana. "Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that, if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing, But the book is right here." She continued by saying people "have a right to their opinions" and claimed "anybody who's saying that hasn't done their homework." She further confirmed, "Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too, That's all I'm concerned with at the end of the day." Navarro confirmed she would not be reading Worthy, exclaiming, "I don't wanna read the book. I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

When Navarro was asked about her Thanksgiving plans on the podcast, The View, Behind The Table. She exclaimed, "I'm going to Panama. We are friends with the US ambassador of Panama, Mari Carmen Aponte. Mari Carmen invited me to come down to Panama. She's been wanting me to go and do a few things at the embassy, you know, speak to the staff. It's hard for me to do that unless I have a holiday."

